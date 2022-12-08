Claim over Scotland’s potential wind power was always inflated, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Claim over Scotland’s potential wind power was always inflated, says watchdog

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 2.47pm
The claim that Scotland has a quarter of Europe’s potential wind power is agreed to be inflated (Ben Birchall/PA)
The claim that Scotland has a quarter of Europe’s potential wind power is agreed to be inflated (Ben Birchall/PA)

A claim that Scotland has a quarter of Europe’s potential offshore wind resource was always “poorly constructed”, the statistics watchdog has found.

Scottish ministers have already admitted that the claim was “out of date”, after opponents put it under scrutiny recently.

However, the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) has said the 2010 publication it was based on gave an “inflated” picture of Scotland’s potential wind resource compared to the rest of Europe.

The watchdog has written to the SNP to emphasise the importance of using quantitative evidence appropriately.

Alex Cole-Hamilton comments
Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote to the UKSA (Lesley Martin/PA)

Several figures in the party, including Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney, have repeated the claim that Scotland has 25% of Europe’s potential offshore wind resources in various forums.

UKSA chairman Sir Robert Chote said: “In summary, the calculation for Europe’s offshore wind potential was much more restrictive than that for Scotland.

“So, when the figures are used together, they give an inflated picture of Scotland’s potential relative to the rest of Europe.

“We understand that Scottish Government and ministers are already aware that this 25% figure is inaccurate.

First Ministers Questions
Nicola Sturgeon said Lib Dem politicians have also used the figure (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“On November 15, the Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, Lorna Slater (Scottish Greens), acknowledged in Holyrood that the figure was outdated, but not that it was poorly constructed.

“It is good practice for elected representatives to correct their use of official statistics.

“My office is engaging with the Scottish National Party about its ongoing use of the claim and with the offices of those who have recently used it to emphasise the importance of using quantitative evidence appropriately.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton had earlier written to the UKSA about the use of the 25% figure.

He said: “Green minister Lorna Slater and Government spokespeople refused to confirm that the claim had always been bogus, instead claiming that it is merely out of date.

“This spin has now been dismantled by the highest statistical authority in the land.

“I fully support the expansion of Scotland’s renewable sector but the strong case is undermined when the Scottish Government and SNP use figures which leave them open to the charge of misleading and misrepresenting.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton also raised the issue as a point of order in Holyrood on Thursday, saying the “fictitious” figure still appeared on SNP leaflets.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said it was of “paramount importance” that truthful information is provided to Parliament and any errors are corrected at the earliest opportunity.

Nicola Sturgeon then raised a further point of order, where she said the figure is “no longer appropriate to use because it is out of date”.

She said Lib Dem politicians have also used the statistic in the past.

In a third point of order, Mr Cole-Hamilton said she had not addressed the issue of the statistic’s accuracy and accused her of an unfair “broadside” against him.

