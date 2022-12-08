Labour would fast-track asylum claims from ‘safe’ countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour would fast-track asylum claims from ‘safe’ countries

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 8.50pm
The Manston immigration short-term holding facility (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Manston immigration short-term holding facility (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Labour has said it would introduce a new fast-tracking process for migrants from “safe” countries in a bid to clear the backlog of asylum claims.

The party cited Home Office figures showing that, of 7,000 Albanians who made asylum claims after travelling to the UK on a small boat in the year to June, less than 1% have had their case determined.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused the Government of failing to “get any grip” on the issue, with Labour calling on the Government to immediately introduce fast-tracking for Albania and those from other safe countries “so that unfounded asylum claims can be rejected and returned in a matter of weeks”.

The party points to similar systems in use in Sweden and other European countries, claiming that such an approach would be implemented straight away and avoid the need to pass legislation or lengthy legal delays.

The Government is reportedly reviewing plans to fast-track the removal of asylum seekers from designated “safe” countries, a list that would include Albania.


Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper criticised the Government over processing asylum claims (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The last time Labour was in Government it introduced a system – controversial at the time – that fast-tracked asylum claims believed to be manifestly unfounded, with decisions made within seven to 10 days.

Labour has said that a new fast-tracking scheme would allow the Government to focus on asylum seekers who have fled persecution, while also saving taxpayers’ money on hotel accommodation.

Ms Cooper said: “Less than 1% of cases from Albania have been processed.

“That just shows the level of chaos in the system and the complete failure by ministers to get any grip on this.

“They were warned by the UNHCR almost two years ago to introduce fast-track systems and they failed, and the Home Secretary rejected the idea again just two weeks ago.

“Other countries have had these systems in place for years. But all we’ve had from Suella Braverman is more hyped-up rhetoric and promises of yet more legislation, even though the last round of legislation didn’t work.

“Labour would immediately bring in fast-track systems to get a grip, clear the backlog and start targeting the criminal gangs who are driving this.”

