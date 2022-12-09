Sunak does not rule out extending anti-strike laws to emergency service staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak does not rule out extending anti-strike laws to emergency service staff

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 11.44am Updated: December 9 2022, 2.31pm
Rishi Sunak has not ruled out extending anti-strike rules to emergency workers (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak has not ruled out extending anti-strike rules to emergency workers (James Manning/PA)

Rishi Sunak is not ruling out extending “tough” new anti-strike laws to prevent walkouts by emergency service workers such as nurses.

The Prime Minister said “we’re looking at all options” when asked about the scope of the legislation to limit the impact of strikes, but declined to give details.

Long-delayed legislation to ensure minimum service levels on the transport network during industrial action could be widened to other public services including emergency services.

Mr Sunak’s main priority was to “protect lives and minimise the disruption” of the growing wave of industrial action sweeping the country, he said.

Royal Mail workers were on strike on Friday, joining nurses, paramedics, rail workers and Border Force officials in walkouts over jobs, pay and conditions this month.

Mr Sunak said “we’re looking at everything right now at pace” when asked about timings and details of measures, which are unlikely to be in place by Christmas.

Speaking during a visit to an RAF base in Lincolnshire, the Prime Minister said: “I’m not going to get into details now, we’re looking at all options.

“But what I can say is my priority is to always be reasonable – and that’s what we’re going to continue to do – but also to make sure we protect lives and minimise the disruption to people’s lives.”

Downing Street later declined to provide more clarity on the timing of the new measures.

A No 10 spokesman told reporters: “The minimum service legislation is in Parliament. It’s for the Leader of the House to set out the timeline for that to progress through Parliament.”

Mr Sunak appeared to rule out meeting union demands for pay rises for public sector workers in order to head off strikes before the end of the year.

Challenged over whether the Government could do anything to avert the action, he said: “What I’m not going to do is ask ordinary families up and down the country to pay an extra £1,000 a year to meet the pay demands of the union bosses. That wouldn’t be right and it wouldn’t be fair.”

Thousands of soldiers have been preparing to cover for ambulance crews, border staff and other striking workers, prompting complaints from the military that they were being forced to give up Christmas.

The Prime Minister said the nation should be grateful to army personnel for easing some of the strain.

“We’re here at an RAF base today. I had the opportunity to say thank you to some of our armed forces personnel because many of them are going to miss Christmas to help us deal with the disruption from strikes, whether that’s manning border posts or driving ambulances, and we all owe them an enormous debt of gratitude.”

It is up to railway companies and not the Government to prevent overcrowding on trains on strike days over the festive period, No 10 suggested, directing people to Network Rail to find out what they can “expect”.

“DfT (Department for Transport) will obviously work closely with Network Rail, but it’s for them to devise the timetable,” the spokesman said.

