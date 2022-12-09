MPs back new sanctions against parents failing to meet child support obligations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MPs back new sanctions against parents failing to meet child support obligations

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 2.48pm
Parents who fail to pay child maintenance could face swifter punishments under plans backed by MPs (Alamy/PA)
Parents who fail to pay child maintenance could face swifter punishments under plans backed by MPs (Alamy/PA)

Parents who fail to pay child maintenance could face swifter punishments under plans backed by MPs.

The Child Support (Enforcement) Bill received an unopposed second reading and work and pensions minister Mims Davies confirmed the Government would support the proposals.

Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie, who sponsored the Private Member’s Bill, explained how it would repeal the need for court orders to carry out serious punishments for payment arrears.

Business Questions
Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie (House of Commons/PA)

The Stroud MP told the Commons: “Under current legislation the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) must apply to the magistrates or the sheriff courts to obtain a liability order before the enforcement powers, such as instructing enforcement agents or sheriff officers, to get the use of the more stringent court-based enforcement actions.

“There is an extra step to get over to get this stage of enforcement. For example the enforcements can include disqualification for driving, or disqualification from holding a UK passport, and to commit a non-compliant parent to prison, so really serious stuff.

“Obtaining a liability order through the courts is time-consuming. The website at the moment is saying to parents that it can take anything from a few weeks to a few months and we know there is an awful lot of delays in the courts so I imagine that it has been even more difficult to obtain these things recently and there was a pause through the pandemic as well when we had the courts closed.”

She claimed the powers contained in her Bill, once enacted, would “allow enforcement measures to be used more quickly against parents who have failed to meet their obligation”.

Ms Baillie also insisted parents currently have “no trust” that child maintenance arrears will be paid due to enforcement issues.

Speaking in support of the Bill, Tory MP for Newbury Laura Farris said “the non-payment of child maintenance is an issue that disproportionately affects women who are more than 90% of single parents”, adding: “But more importantly it is a principal driver in child poverty.”

She cited research by the charity Gingerbread which showed that “60% of single parent families who live in poverty are not receiving child maintenance”, adding “If they were, they would be able to escape the poverty trap.”

“Parents have a legal and moral duty to contribute to their child’s upbringing whether they live with them or not, and when this money isn’t paid willingly CMS needs to step in”, Ms Farris said.

Shadow justice minister Alex Cunningham said that Labour supports the “principles behind the Bill”, but added: “The purpose of the Bill as I understand it, is to make changes to powers introduced in the 2008 Child Maintenance and Other Payments Act.

“But it seems as though some of those powers have not actually been used by the Government and these are the powers which allow the Secretary of State or indeed the Department to make an order without having to go to the courts. I would like to ask the minister to stress this point.”

Work and pensions minister Ms Davies told Mr Cunningham she would write to him, before adding: “This Bill is of great importance for Child Maintenance Service for making sure we make those necessary improvements we have heard today in terms of the enforcement process, and above all, get the money more quickly to children.”

