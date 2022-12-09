Power of attorney reforms ‘ever more important’ with ageing population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Power of attorney reforms ‘ever more important’ with ageing population

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 3.03pm
Lasting power of attorney documents are going to become “ever more important” to ensuring that people can continue to live the lives they want, a Conservative MP has warned.

Stephen Metcalfe urged MPs to back his plans to streamline the process for registering lasting powers of attorney, telling them that changes were important with the “prevalence of dementia increasing and our population ageing”.

The legal powers allow someone to give responsibility over their finances, property or private affairs to a relative, a friend or to a trusted lawyer, if they are unable to act for themselves.

Mr Metcalfe’s Powers of Attorney Bill aims to streamline the process for registering, but also introduce requirements to verify identity for those being given the power of attorney in order to prevent fraud or abuse.

2015 General Election candidates
Stephen Metcalfe, MP (PA)

Introducing his Bill to the Commons, he said: “I believe powers of attorney generally and lasting powers of attorney (LPA) specifically are incredibly powerful and incredibly useful appointments. They allow people to retain control over aspects of their lives in circumstances where they might not otherwise be able to make decisions or take actions.

“LPAs in particular ensure that people have the opportunity to make provision for a future where they may no longer have the mental capacity to understand what is happening to them and therefore to make decisions about the things that they care about.

“With the prevalence of dementia increasing and our population ageing, these documents are going to become ever more important to ensuring that people can continue to live the lives they want to and even more important to protecting people who otherwise may be the target of fraud, scams and other abuse.”

The South Basildon and East Thurrock MP said his Bill delivers “two important changes to legislation around powers of attorney”, explaining: “First, it will reform the process of making and registering a lasting power of attorney to make it safer, easier and more sustainable.

“And second, it will widen the group of people who can provide certified copies of powers of attorney to include chartered legal executives.”

The Bill received an unopposed second reading in the Commons, with backing from the Government.

Justice minister Mike Freer told MPs: “I look forward to supporting him as the Bill completes its journey and hopefully makes its way onto the statute book.”

He added: “Given the importance and significance of this document and the gravity of the power it confers it is absolutely right that we look at how we can make the process for making and registering a lasting power of attorney safer, simpler and more accessible.”

MPs will give further scrutiny to the Bill at a later date.

