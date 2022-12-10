Fisheries deal will be worth £128m to Scotland as North Sea quotas increase

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new trade deal on fisheries will be worth £128 million to Scotland next year, up from £97 million last year, ministers have said.

A trilateral agreement between the UK, Norway and the EU has concluded with increased quotas for most North Sea stocks.

Total allowable catches for cod are up 63%, with haddock up 30% and whiting up 30%.

Scientists at the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea had recommended increased catch sizes following recent action to improve stocks.

The Scottish Government’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon welcomed the agreement.

Mairi Gougeon said the deal was ‘good news’ (Fraser Bremner)

She said: “It is good to see the action that has been taken to protect North Sea stocks in recent years paying off, leading the way to increased access for Scotland’s fishers.

“These stocks are of key commercial importance to Scotland and the increase in cod is a result of Scottish fishers’ efforts on recovery.

“The success of those efforts is reflected in the latest scientific advice, which has permitted significantly greater catches than last year.

“That is good news for Scotland’s fishers, who will have access to considerably greater whitefish quotas this year, with a positive economic effect for our fishing communities.”

The UK Government’s fisheries minister Mark Spencer also welcomed the deal, saying: “I’m pleased we have reached agreements with the EU and Norway, and wider coastal states, to secure important fish stocks worth over £450 million for the UK fishing fleet in 2023.

“The deals will help support a sustainable, profitable fishing industry for years to come while continuing to protect our marine environment and vital fishing grounds.”