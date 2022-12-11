John Swinney talks of ‘difficult decisions’ ahead of Scottish budget

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said the Government faces “difficult decisions” as he prepares to announce next year’s tax and spending plans.

The draft budget will be unveiled on Thursday, with Mr Swinney standing in for Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who is still on maternity leave.

The budget comes against a backdrop of extreme fiscal pressure across the country, with the Scottish Government struggling with rising inflation and costs, with the Deputy First Minister saying the plans will focus on tackling child poverty, delivering net zero and emphasising sustainability in public services.

Ahead of the announcement, Mr Swinney said it would not be possible to go as far as he would like to in order to protect people from the cost of living crisis.

“Given the fiscal constraints of devolution, it is not possible to go as far as we would like and so the budget will prioritise three areas: eradicating child poverty; transforming the economy to deliver net zero; and creating sustainable public services.

“Difficult decisions are required and resources will be targeted where they are most needed and can secure maximum value from every pound spent.”

Mr Swinney also said, with the longest recession in a century looming, the budget would “set in motion reforms that will place our finances and public services on a more sustainable and resilient footing for the future.”

He added: “This is a time for firm leadership and bold decision making. Steps we take now will help ensure Scotland emerges from the current crisis a stronger, fairer, greener country.”

The Deputy First Minister also sought to talk up the actions taken by the Scottish Government this year to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis, including through the increase and expansion of the Scottish Child Payment.