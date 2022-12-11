Labour calls on Raab to abandon Bill of Rights plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour calls on Raab to abandon Bill of Rights plan

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 6.04pm Updated: December 11 2022, 6.30pm
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is steering his Bill of Rights through the Commons (James Manning/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is steering his Bill of Rights through the Commons (James Manning/PA)

Labour have urged Dominic Raab to abandon plans to replace the Human Rights Act with a new Bill of Rights.

The Justice Secretary had introduced the controversial Bill during his first stint in office but it was then shelved by Liz Truss’s short-lived government.

Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed and Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle, in a letter to Mr Raab, urged him to “scrap” the plan.

The pair warn that it would have a detrimental impact on the UK justice system, prevent the conviction of foreign terrorists and upset the foundation for the Good Friday Agreement.

They also suggest scrapping the Human Rights Act would “weaken the protection it offers to victims of crime, including severely undermining commitments to prevent violence against women”.

The two Labour frontbenchers argue that the plan “threatens to slow down or even prevent the conviction and potential removal of foreign terrorists, by forcing the security services to pursue them in the European rather than British courts.

“This could lead to cases collapsing, as evidence cannot be given to the European Court of Human Rights in secret and the UK’s security services would not wish to expose their agents or operating methods in open court to those who wish to harm our country.”

Arguing that the 1998 agreement and the Human Rights Act are “intertwined”, the Labour MPs tell the justice secretary that “delivering the agreement is one of Labour’s proudest achievements in Government and the ECHR and the Human Rights Act are the scaffolding that upholds it”.

Downing Street partygate
Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Peter Kyle urged Mr Raab to abandon the bill (Beresford Hodge/PA)

“The Bill of Rights, with its threats to the basic legal protections enjoyed by the British people, the damage to the UK’s reputation for respecting international law and treaties, and the threat it poses to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and our obligations, is intolerable.”

Even if the Bill receives support in the Commons, it is likely to face opposition in the House of Lords, as it goes beyond what was promised in the 2019 Tory party manifesto, which was to “update” the Human Rights Act.

It is not only Labour that has concerns about the Bill, which Mr Raab has promised will “strengthen free speech, deport foreign national offenders and restore some common sense to our justice system”.

Former justice secretary and Tory MP Sir Robert Buckland told Times Radio on Sunday it would provide “a log of angst for very little result”.

“The Government needs this like a hole in the head at the moment, I’d pull it and do something far more measured and tight as a reform of the Human Rights Act.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to upholding the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“We are committed to protecting human rights and will always continue to champion them internationally and at home.”

