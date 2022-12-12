Consultation on expanding Scotland’s protected marine areas is launched

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government is seeking views on the expansion of marine protected areas.

The agreement with the Scottish Greens that secured the Government majority in Holyrood stipulated that at least 10% of Scotland’s waters would be afforded highly protected marine area (HPMA) status.

On Monday, the Scottish Government launched a consultation on the proposals.

Under Government plans, HPMAs will be defined as “designated areas of the sea that are strictly protected to allow the marine ecosystems within to recover and thrive”.

Ministers also announced their intentions to permanently designate Red Rocks and Longay off Skye as a marine protected area, owing to the presence of the endangered flapper skate.

Speaking at the Cop15 biodiversity summit on Monday, Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said: “Scotland has some of the most beautiful and diverse marine ecosystems on the planet and we are committed to safeguarding them.

“As we develop this landmark HPMA network consultation, I would urge everyone with an interest in our precious marine environment, blue economy and coastal communities, to take part.”

“Marine protected areas are an important way to ensure protection of some of the most vulnerable species and habitats, and while launching this new HPMA network consultation, I am also pleased to confirm it is my intention to permanently designate the Red Rocks and Longay MPA, following public consultation, to safeguard the future of the critically endangered flapper skate.

“Scotland’s MPA network extends to over a third of our seas, and I am today setting out how we intend to go even further by designating at least 10% of our seas as highly protected marine areas – a world-leading commitment.

“Here in Scotland, and across the world, we are facing a biodiversity crisis and therefore we hope that other countries will match this ambition and commit to protect 30×30 at CopP15.”

The consultation will close on March 20.