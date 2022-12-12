Fewer than 100 people arrested for arriving illegally under new laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fewer than 100 people arrested for arriving illegally under new laws

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 1.27pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, after being rescued by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday December 9, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, after being rescued by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday December 9, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fewer than 100 people have been arrested for arriving illegally in the UK under new legislation designed to deter small boats from crossing the Channel.

Figures released to the BBC after a freedom of information request show 96 people were arrested between June 28 when the Nationality and Borders Act came into force and mid-November.

A Home Office spokesperson said a further 180 people had been arrested for other offences under the same Act.

They said: “Our Nationality and Borders Act is beginning to break through this exploitative business model, with more than 280 people already arrested since it became law.

“The figures referenced only detail those arrested for illegal arrival not illegal entry or anyone arrested for a breach of a deportation order under the new Act.”

Conviction of any offence within the Act could result in up to a year in prison while pilots of small boats could be sentenced for life.

Home Office figures show that at the time of the BBC’s request in mid-November, 0.3% of the 29,400 arrivals since June 28 had been detained for coming to the UK illegally.

Of those 96 who were arrested, 78 were later charged and 56 have been convicted.

The Act is one of multiple methods the government says it is using to curb levels of migration to the UK.

It said French authorities have prevented more than 31,500 crossings this year and that a Joint Intelligence Cell has broken 59 organised crime groups since July 2020.

The government also wants to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda but has faced strong opposition from human rights lawyers and refugee support groups.

Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive of Refugee Action, said the Home Office’s own research has shown that creating a hostile environment does not deter people coming to the UK and that a lack of available legal routes only forces people into making more dangerous journeys.

He said: “Laws criminalising people who arrive here to claim asylum are unconscionable.

“Home Office officials told ministers in 2020 that hostile deterrence policies wouldn’t stop people risking their lives in the Channel – but they ploughed on with their cruel anti-refugee Borders Act anyway.

“People will continue to risk – and lose – their lives off our coast unless the Government scraps its anti-refugee laws and creates new safe routes to travel to the UK to claim asylum.”

