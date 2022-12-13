A&E wait times improve slightly but less than two-thirds seen in four hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A&E wait times improve slightly but less than two-thirds seen in four hours

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 9.57am Updated: December 13 2022, 12.49pm
The figures show a slight improvement from the historic low the previous week (Peter Byrne/PA)
The figures show a slight improvement from the historic low the previous week (Peter Byrne/PA)

Accident and emergency waiting times in Scotland have improved from a record low, but less than two-thirds of patients are being seen within the target time.

New figures show 63.4% of people who attended A&E in the week to December 4 were seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours.

That figure has risen from the previous week, which saw a new low of 63.1%.

The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of people seen within the four-hour target.

Humza Yousaf
Despite the increase, opposition parties have reiterated calls for the Health Secretary to go (Jane Barlow/PA)

Of the 25,450 people who attended A&E in the week to December 4, 9,314 waited longer than four hours, 3,048 waited more than eight hours, and 1,276 more than 12.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Pandemic backlogs, Brexit-driven staff shortages, and inflation costs have all contributed to make this the most challenging winter the NHS has ever faced.

“In addition, the level of delayed discharge is driving up A&E waits, which is why we are working with health boards to ensure people leave hospital without delay, freeing up vital beds for those who need them most.

“We will continue to see fluctuations in figures over winter, despite this, I am clear that A&E performance is not where it needs to be.”

He added: “Our network of Flow Navigation Centres, in place across the country, are a key asset in relieving pressure on A&E – directing people towards the most appropriate urgent care and offering rapid access to a clinician and scheduled in-person, phone or video appointments, where appropriate, to avoid unnecessary long waits.

“More than 23,000 patients have avoided an unnecessary trip to a physical A&E through NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s virtual service alone.

“Our £600 million winter plan will see us recruit 1,000 new NHS staff and our £50 million urgent and unscheduled care collaborative looks to drive down A&E waits through, Hospital at Home and our out-patient antimicrobial therapy service which allows patients to be treated at home or in the community.”

Despite the small increase, opposition politicians have called again for the Health Secretary to quit or be sacked.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane described the figures as “horrendous”, accusing the Health Secretary of “mismanagement”.

“Excess waits lead inevitably, and tragically, to avoidable deaths,” he said.

“So it’s completely unacceptable that more than a third of patients consistently wait more than four hours, and utterly scandalous that the number waiting in excess of half a day has risen again.

“The health secretary has lost the trust of overwhelmed frontline staff and suffering patients. They are paying a heavy price for his ever-growing list of failures and his ineffectual winter action plan.”

Dr Gulhane added: “I have outlined a series of measures, including setting maximum waiting times and launching a waiting-times app to inform patients, which could be implemented now to ease the winter pressures on our NHS.

“In contrast, Humza Yousaf wrings his hands and just hopes things will somehow improve. Nicola Sturgeon must accept her health secretary is part of the problem, not the solution, and sack him now.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “Week after week, the SNP show that they cannot get a handle on the crisis in our A&E departments, despite the persistent efforts of staff.

“People have been stranded for more than 12 hours in A&E across the country and these figures, coupled with abysmal delayed discharge, make this grim picture look even worse.

“Attendances will only go up as we enter the coldest part of winter, but emergency departments are struggling as it is.

“Scottish Labour recently launched a campaign to save our NHS, but it is clear that the record-breaking Humza Yousaf is not the person for this job.

“The SNP must get a grip on this crisis and take urgent action before any more lives are lost. Our NHS is on life support- and the SNP are not doing enough to save it.”

