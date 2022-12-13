Schools watchdog: Staff shortages exacerbating problems in pandemic recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Schools watchdog: Staff shortages exacerbating problems in pandemic recovery

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 9.57am Updated: December 13 2022, 4.07pm
Recruitment and retention of staff remains an issue as the pandemic recovery continues, Ofsted warned (Ben Birchall/PA)
Recruitment and retention of staff remains an issue as the pandemic recovery continues, Ofsted warned (Ben Birchall/PA)

Staff shortages are compounding problems in education as schools struggle to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a watchdog has warned.

The energy crisis and subsequent economic pressures have brought “more turbulence” in recent months, Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said.

The watchdog’s annual report, which focuses on the education and social care sectors in England in the period from September 2021 to August 2022, finds that while there has been improvement, recovery remains a work in progress.

In her report Ms Spielman noted that while the new economic pressures which “have really started to bite this autumn” are not within the time period of the report, it is known “they are already making life harder for the education and social care sectors and testing the resilience of both”.

The report stated that many of the problems identified in the sectors are “either created or exacerbated” by workforce issues, and urged staffing to be addressed in order to ensure education and social care can be “resilient in the face of future challenges”.

In schools, there is “frustration” when it comes to recruitment, the report stated.

It said: “Teacher recruitment continues to be a frustration for leaders in schools, colleges and independent learning providers. Schools also report shortages of teaching assistants. Colleges are finding it difficult to recruit tutors in many areas.

“Fewer college staff can result in larger class sizes of mixed abilities, making it difficult to pitch the training at the right level.”

Staffing issues also feed into continued pressure within the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system, the report said.

It stated: “Delays in assessing children and young people for education, health and care plans are a persistent problem. These are caused by rising demand, staff absences and recruitment issues.”

Ofsted insisted the education and social care sectors “need to be able to recruit and retain talented and capable people”, as successful teachers, carers, tutors and trainers “all play their part in supporting the economy and advancing society”.

Some nurseries have closed due to not being able to recruit or retain experienced staff, the report said (Do
Some nurseries have closed due to not being able to recruit or retain experienced staff, the report said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Both a decrease in demand as more parents work from home and some childminders choosing to take better paid jobs, have led to a drop in registered childminder numbers, the report said.

When it comes to nurseries, many lack enough qualified and experienced staff as nursery chains have grown too fast to keep pace with the number of high-quality workers they need, the report said, with some facing closure as a result.

On a positive note, Ofsted hailed Government changes to teacher training and development which the watchdog said brings “more coherence to the system”.

The report stated: “Last year’s report described the pandemic impact on education and social care and this year’s report describes the extent of recovery. It remains a work in progress.”

It said the lasting impact of education lost in the pandemic “will take time to reveal itself fully, in terms of achievement as well as any longer-term harm to mental or physical health” and pointed to attainment gaps in this summer’s exam results which it said shows “the scale of the task that lies ahead”.

When GCSE results came out in August, there were calls for an urgent recovery plan for schools after the gap in top grades between the north and south of England widened.

As expected, with the return to formal exams for the first time in three years, top grades fell from 2021 levels but remained higher than in 2019, although Labour accused the Conservative Government of having “failed” children amid regional disparities in results.

Of her report, published on Tuesday, Ms Spielman, said: “The pandemic continued to cast a shadow over education and children’s social care for much of the past year.

“And the energy crisis and economic pressures have brought more turbulence in recent months. So I would like to record my thanks to everyone working in education and care for their efforts in what was clearly another very difficult year.”

She added: “It’s clear that in education – and in children’s social care – staffing issues are compounding problems standing in the way of a full recovery.”

Ms Spielman shared her disappointment at the scrapping of the Schools Bill earlier this month, saying it would have given Ofsted increased powers “to tackle the problem of unregistered schools”.

She said the issue expands beyond schools, with more than 9,000 children in unregistered alternative provision in England and almost 600 possibly unregistered children’s homes.

The watchdog opened more than 100 new investigations into possible illegal schools in 2021-22, carried out 120 inspections and issued 19 warning notices, data published in October showed. It said there had been one prosecution of an illegal school this year.

Ms Spielman told reporters during a briefing as her report was published: “I’m reassured that the Education Secretary remains committed to the objectives from that Bill and we very much hope those measures are given the priority they need in future legislative select sessions.”

Ofsted said it had found that 88% of all state-funded schools are now judged good or outstanding, an increase of almost two percentage points from 2021; 70% of schools previously judged as requiring improvement are now good or outstanding following inspection last year; and the proportion of colleges judged good or outstanding has increased by 11 percentage points to 91%.

The report lamented the state of prison education, saying that half
of the prisons Ofsted inspected this year were judged inadequate and 10 required improvement.

It stated: “The pandemic had a chilling effect on prison education and the thaw is yet to come.”

