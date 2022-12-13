UK jobless rate rises further as recession looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK jobless rate rises further as recession looms

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 10.37am
The unemployment rate has ticked higher again (Alamy/PA)
The unemployment rate has ticked higher again (Alamy/PA)

Britain’s rate of unemployment has ticked higher again while staff vacancies fell back further amid gathering signs that the jobs market is turning as the UK heads for an expected recession.

Official figures show the jobless rate rose to 3.7% in the three months to October, up from 3.6% in the previous quarter.

The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also shows that vacancies dropped by 65,000 in the three months to November to 1.9 million – the fifth quarterly decline in a row and the first annual fall since the beginning of last year.

ECONOMY Unemployment
(PA Graphics)

Experts said the figures flag a faltering jobs sector as firms batten down the hatches ahead of what is expected to be a lengthy recession caused by the costs crisis.

More people are also choosing to return to work to combat soaring prices, with the inactivity rate falling to 21.5% from 21.7%, driven largely by the over-50s opting to go back to employment, according to the ONS.

It said regular wages, excluding bonuses, rose by 6.1% in the three months to October – a record outside of the pandemic – as firms are under increasing pressure to increase earnings.

But wages continued to be outstripped by rising prices, falling by 3.9% after Consumer Prices Index inflation is taken into account.

Pay growth v inflation
(PA Graphics)

It comes ahead of official figures on Wednesday that are expected to show inflation remained at eye-watering levels in November, but eased back to 10.9% from 11.1% in October.

The ONS data also revealed a widening gap between private sector and public sector pay, growing by 6.9% and 2.7% respectively – among the biggest differences seen on record.

It came as a month of rail disruption began on Tuesday when workers walked out for their first of a wave of 48-hour strikes, and nurses are also preparing to take unprecedented industrial action.

The ONS said there had already been 417,000 working days lost to labour disputes in October, which is the highest since November 2011.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “To get the British economy back on track, we have a plan which will help to more than halve inflation next year – but that requires some difficult decisions now.

“Any action that risks embedding high prices into our economy will only prolong the pain for everyone, and stunt any prospect of long-term economic growth.”

The latest figures show a 23,000 rise in the number of jobless Britons to 1.2 million in the three months to October, but there was also an increase in those employed – up 27,000 to 32.8 million as 76,000 fewer people were classed as economically inactive.

The more timely pay as you earn (PAYE) data revealed the number of workers on UK payrolls rose by 107,000 between October and November to 29.9 million.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said the rise in unemployment suggests “the labour market has now turned”.

She said the fragility of the jobs sector should temper the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday.

“The Bank of England therefore needs to pause for thought before continuing its aggressive path of interest rate rises,” she added.

“When the medicine is starting to work it can be reckless to keep increasing the dose.”

Economists are pencilling in a smaller rate rise compared with November’s 0.75 percentage point hike, predicting an increase from 3% to 3.5% this week.

But the rapid rise in private sector wages will be “unwelcome” news for the Bank, according to Sandra Horsfield at Investec Economics.

“It might point to more persistence in price pressures, suggesting the risk of a wage-price spiral developing is not yet averted,” she said.

