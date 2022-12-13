RMT leader Lynch still optimistic but admits ‘no deal in sight’ on rail strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

RMT leader Lynch still optimistic but admits ‘no deal in sight’ on rail strikes

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 12.21pm
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Union leader Mick Lynch has said that while he continues to be an “optimist” there is currently “no deal in sight” as the country faces a month of rail disruption.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary was speaking as workers walked out in the first of a wave of 48-hour strikes.

Mr Lynch apologised for the disruption caused to members of the public and hospitality businesses but pointed out that many people affected will be facing similar problems in their jobs.

Asked if the public can expect more strikes in 2023, he told the PA news agency: “Well, we hope not. We want to get a deal but at the moment, there is no deal in sight.

Signage at Westminster Underground station in London during a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union
Signage at Westminster Underground station in London during a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“So we’ve got the schedule down at the moment, which is running for the next four weeks.

“We will review that at the end of that if there’s no settlement on the table and we’ll decide what our next steps are, but at the moment there is no settlement to be had.”

Mr Lynch, who was outside Euston station on Tuesday morning, said he is an “optimist” but added that the Government needs to “show some goodwill and expertise and some facilitation to try and create a document, or a set of documents, that we can all support”.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines told BBC Breakfast it was “hard to see” a glimmer of hope in the negotiations.

But Mr Lynch insisted he is optimistic, telling PA: “I hope that everybody at the table, including the Government, comes in with the same attitude, and then we can create a deal.

“If I wasn’t an optimist I wouldn’t turn up for any of these things. We’d all just be stuck in our bunkers sending messages to each other.

“But I go to talks in order to create a settlement, so that’s why I’m optimistic that if we can all move forward together we can get a settlement to this dispute.”

Mr Lynch said he does not like disrupting people’s plans and apologises for doing so.

A woman with suitcases at an empty Paddington station in London during a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions
A woman with suitcases at an empty Paddington station in London during a strike by members of the RMT in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “We don’t like disrupting the public and we apologise for the disruption that’s being caused. I believe we could have worked towards a settlement a couple of weeks ago until that was undermined by the stance that certain people have taken.

“So we do apologise and we hope that people can amend their plans and get to where they need to go during this period, but they can be assured that we’re working to try and get an agreement so that we can end this dispute.

“Many people of course that are travelling are also suffering similar things – health workers, postal workers, people working in all sorts of industries and sectors who are suffering the same issues of low pay, conditions being stripped out, and attacks on their job security.

“So if we can stick together across the working class we can maybe get some settlements that they can support and we can get back to work and run society in a better way.”

Asked about the disruption the strikes are causing to hospitality businesses, Mr Lynch said: “We’re sorry for that. I’ve met with the head of Hospitality UK, the industry body, and they were shocked to find out that during this dispute the train operating companies will make no losses at all.

“The only people that are losing out are those businesses, the passengers that are disrupted, and my members who lose their wages.

“But the Government is prepared to take so far a loss of maybe £320 million so that they can subsidise this dispute, so the incentive is not with the train operating companies to settle this because they’ve been instructed not to settle by the Government.

“So what we need to do is get the Government to say ‘Look, we’re willing to compromise, we’re willing to get the hospitality industry supported by settling this dispute’, but at the minute, they’re saying you’re not allowed to settle.

UK strikes in December.
(PA Graphics)

“And in the meantime, they will take the revenue hit and cause the disruption in the wider economy.

“And that’s not acceptable to us and it shouldn’t be acceptable to the business community or the users of those services.”

Asked if he would be willing to escalate the frequency of strikes in future, Mr Lynch said: “We’ve got a campaign running and we’ve got a mandate for another five or six months, and we will take the appropriate action in order to pursue our dispute.

“But what we’d like to do in the meantime is get a settlement. It’s been eight weeks since we’ve taken action. A lot of people have forgotten that. They think we’re out all the time.

“But the Government has shown no sign during that period where there’s been no disruption that they want a settlement.

“So in order to bring this to a head we’ve put this action on and we hope that does the job and we hope that we can get some settlements as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented