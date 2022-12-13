Bankrupt Conservative MP says he will keep doing his best for constituents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bankrupt Conservative MP says he will keep doing his best for constituents

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 2.49pm
Adam Afriyie has been made bankrupt (Matt Crossick/PA)
Adam Afriyie has been made bankrupt (Matt Crossick/PA)

A Conservative MP  made bankrupt after a judge in a specialist court heard he owed about £1.7 million says he will keep doing  his best for his constituents.

Judge Nicholas Briggs made a bankruptcy order against Adam Afriyie, who represents Windsor, at an online hearing in the Insolvency and Companies Court on Tuesday.

The judge was told Mr Afriyie owed about £1 million to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and about £700,000 to Barclays.

Mr Afriyie, who says he will stand down at the next election, said after the hearing that proceedings had started after business failures,

“This has been ongoing for many years following business failures some time ago,” he said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“I am ultimately responsible for some of the bank borrowing through personal guarantee.

“I’ve been trying to sell our home and downsize for some time, but it’s a tough market.

“It is a stressful time and it’ll be tough for a while, but I’m far from the only person in a difficult position, and I will continue to do my best to support my constituents until the next general election, when I’ll be standing down.”

In May, another judge approved a plan for Mr Afriyie to sell a property.

Mr Afriyie, who did not attend Tuesday’s hearing, had written asking for more time to sell.

He wanted proceedings adjourned until March and said he could pay off his debts in full if the property was sold.

Representatives of HMRC and Barclays had given the judge detail of how much was owed and opposed an adjournment.

Adam Afriyie
Adam Afriyie is the Conservative MP for Windsor (Alamy/PA)

Judge Briggs concluded: “There have been six hearings already of this matter so time really has run out.

“I shall make a bankruptcy order.

“It seems to me there is no evidence of there being any reasonable prospects of paying debts in full.”

Barrister Fiona Whiteside, who represented Barclays, said the bank had “lost patience”, and added: “We have seen no credible evidence that the property will be sold any time soon.”

Mr Afriyie, in his 50s, was elected in 2005.

A biography on his website says: “Adam is known for his thoughtfulness, honesty and plain-speaking style.

“Born in 1965 to a white English mother and a black Ghanaian father, Adam was brought up by his mother in social housing in south London.

“He attended Oliver Goldsmith Primary School in Peckham and went on to gain a BSc in agricultural economics from Imperial College (Wye).”

News of the bankruptcy proceedings emerged in late 2019.

A 2003 briefing paper from the House of Commons Library says MPs who become bankrupt are, under certain circumstances, unable to sit and vote in Parliament.

The paper says “bankrupts may not be elected to Parliament”.

