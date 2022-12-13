Bank of England to run stress tests on non-bank financial institutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank of England to run stress tests on non-bank financial institutions

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 3.47pm
The Bank of England is set to launch the first ever stress test on financial institutions outside the banking sector (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England is set to launch the first ever stress test on financial institutions outside the banking sector (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England is set to launch the first ever stress test on financial institutions outside the banking sector after the recent mini-budget market turmoil that saw the near-collapse of some pension funds.

More needs to be done to ensure that the non-bank financial sector is more resilient and does not pose a threat to the UK’s financial stability, the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said.

The Bank already stress-tests eight of the UK’s leading banks, such as Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds Banking Group, to determine how well they can withstand shocks to the economy.

It involves putting them under hypothetical worst-case scenarios like high inflation, spiking interest rates, high unemployment and economic decline, to see if they could still support households and businesses effectively.

But up until now there has been no such scenario for non-banks, such as pension funds, hedge funds, insurers, and private equity lenders.

The FPC said the stress tests will be exploratory and will take into account potential scenarios which go beyond historical experience.

It comes after yields on UK government debt surged to historic levels in September after former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget sparked market chaos.

The Bank of England was forced to step in and purchase about £19 billion worth of gilts to stabilise the market and prevent some pension funds from collapse.

In particular, it exposed the instability of liability-driven investment (LDI) funds – the investment strategies at the centre of the pension crisis, the FPC said.

It is important that these financial stability risks are avoided in the future, it stressed.

The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said there have been a number of “incidents” in the sector that need to be addressed, and the Bank needs to get a better understanding of what causes these.

He said: “The post-financial crisis reforms were very much, and rightly, focused on the banking sector.

“But we have now had a whole series of non-bank incidents across different jurisdictions, and I think it is absolutely critical to recognise that this is a sector that is highly internationally diversified.

“The pooled LDI funds, which were the main source of the challenge we had, are in almost all cases actually based outside this country. So that emphasises why it is so important that we take action.”

Sir Jon Cunliffe, the deputy governor for financial stability, stressed the exploratory nature of the stress tests and the importance of getting a bigger picture of how banks and non-banks work together.

He added: “I think the things we’ve seen… have made people much more aware of how liquidity resilience in non-bank finance can cause systemic issues, and I think there is much more of a will to solve these problems.

“But we’ll know by the end of next year what we’ve come up with.”

