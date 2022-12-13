Police asked to drive ambulances as paramedics strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police asked to drive ambulances as paramedics strike

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 4.41pm
Concern as it emerged that police may be called upon to drive ambulances during strikes (PA)

Police officers may be called upon to drive ambulances as paramedics go on strike, the Police Federation has said.

Under national contingency plans it was understood that military personnel would be drafted in to help drive ambulances as strikes go ahead later this month.

But now it has emerged that police officers may also be called upon to help drive the emergency healthcare vehicles.

The Police Federation, the body representing around 140,000 rank and file officers, said that “police are not ambulance drivers or qualified paramedics”.

National chairman Steve Hartshorn said the request is of “grave concern” as he warned that putting officers in ambulances would mean they are “not performing their police duties”.

The staff association said that the “thin blue line is already overstretched and under pressure like never before”.

Ambulance crews in England are due to walk out for two days on December 21 and 28 in support of their pay claim.

Mr Hartshorn said: “Later this month we will witness the biggest ambulance strike action in 30 years.

“Ambulance workers from all three unions are due to walk out on 21 December – this means that ambulance drivers, paramedics, call handlers and emergency care assistants will refuse to work across 10 of the 11 trusts in England and Wales.

“A further strike is due to take place on the 28 December by members of the GMB union.”

He said police officers are “unable to express our own frustrations through strike action, even though we step in as a last resort to ensure public safety when others strike,” adding: “It is no different with the ambulance workers’ strike as our members are being asked to step in and drive ambulances; it shouldn’t need saying, but police are not ambulance drivers or qualified paramedics.

“At a time when the thin blue line is overstretched and under pressure like never before, this request gives me grave concern for the welfare of our members.”

Mr Hartshorn continued: “Police officers driving ambulances may make sense to some; many officers are uniquely qualified to drive both emergency service vehicles, but this is where any similarity ends.

“It’s important to remember every officer that would be driving an ambulance is an officer not preforming their police duties.

“I have genuine concern for any officer who may be exposed to medical emergencies they are not qualified to act on.

“The human consequences are awful to imagine, but we must consider the legal responsibilities and practicalities too. Should a patient die in the presence of a police officer, or within a period of time of being with a police officer, that officer is referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation.”

It comes after it emerged that the armed forces have just 40 paramedics who would be qualified to work in the NHS,

Defence minister Andrew Murrison said that of the 107 paramedics serving in the military, 40 have the qualification requirements set out by the Health and Care Professions Council.

The details, set out in a written answer to Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper, were disclosed as ministers prepare to deploy troops to cover for striking ambulance staff.

It is understood that troops are unlikely to be used to drive ambulances to respond to urgent calls although they could be used for non-urgent cases to free up paramedics.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.

