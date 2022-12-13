Every housing association home ‘to be checked for issues such as damp and mould’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Every housing association home ‘to be checked for issues such as damp and mould’

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 5.10pm
A general view of housing in Scarborough, North Yorkshire (Tim Goode/PA)
A general view of housing in Scarborough, North Yorkshire (Tim Goode/PA)

Every housing association property will be checked for issues such as damp and mould and any problems fixed, a national body representing social housing providers has pledged following a review.

The Better Social Housing Review called for housing associations to conduct and publish a “thorough audit” of all social homes across England.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said he expects this to take place “as soon as possible”.

The independent report, published on Tuesday, said poor quality social housing affects “too many” tenants, with damp, mould and condensation “the most prevalent and long-standing concerns”.

The National Housing Federation (NHF), which commissioned the review along with the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said housing associations accept the recommendations “in their entirety”.

It follows the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in a one-bedroom housing association flat in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

The review, by a panel of experts including Shelter chairwoman Helen Baker, said recent media reports have highlighted many other cases of poor-quality housing, with issues such as damp, mould, leaks, inadequate ventilation, pests and overcrowding.

It reads: “When such problems go unresolved and are compounded by a lack of response or disrespectful communication from landlords, the impacts can be devastating and destroy lives.

“The desperate and growing shortage of social housing nationally makes it even more critical that the stock which is available is of a decent standard as tenants inevitably have so little choice.”

The review says housing associations should carry out the audit by agreeing to adopt new standards from the Housing Associations’ Charitable Trust within six months, and implementing them in full within three years.

The checks should be undertaken regularly and information gathered should form a public database, it says.

It also calls for the Government to “fully accept its responsibilities and its accountability for the provision of decent, safe and secure housing for all its citizens” and “recognise where it has failed to provide the environment and investments needed to support the vital work of the sector”.

The report’s seven recommendations also include calls for housing associations to develop standards for maintenance and repairs, ensure tenants have a voice at every level of decision-making, and develop a proactive community presence.

Kate Henderson, NHF chief executive, said the report is “not an easy read”.

She said: “There are very serious issues with the quality of some social homes and the report asks housing associations to make sure they are prioritising the needs of their tenants at all times.

“We will develop a thorough nationwide action plan which will set out how housing associations will respond systematically to all the recommendations.

“This begins with checking every single housing association home to make sure we know where problems exist, like damp and mould, and fix them.

“Housing associations will also work with tenants and partners to set a clear standard for excellent repairs and maintenance services that everyone living in a housing association home can expect.”

Gavin Smart, CIH chief executive, said social housing tenants should live in good-quality, well-managed homes and always be treated with dignity and respect.

He added: “As the professional body for housing, we are committed to working with our members and the NHF to develop an action plan focusing on the recommendations outlined by the panel.”

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said: “We have all been horrified by several recent reports of dangerously poor standards in social housing and the utterly devastating impact it has had, including the tragic death of Awaab Ishak.

“This report highlights the importance of landlords working with tenants, putting their voices and needs first.

“It also underpins the need for our Social Housing Bill which will strengthen the rights of tenants, improve the regulation of social housing, and ensure better quality, safer homes.

“I am pleased the sector has accepted its recommendations in full, and that all social housing providers have committed to reviewing every single one of their homes.

“I expect this to happen as soon as possible and that landlords make changes where necessary.”

