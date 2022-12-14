Ministers urged to drop ‘vanity’ indyref2 spending in budget statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers urged to drop ‘vanity’ indyref2 spending in budget statement

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 12.04am
The Scottish budget for 2023/24 will be outlined to MSPs on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish budget for 2023/24 will be outlined to MSPs on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ministers should drop “vanity” independence spending and instead prioritise the cost-of-living crisis in the upcoming budget statement, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who has stepped in as Finance Secretary while Kate Forbes is on maternity leave, will set out the 2023/24 budget on Thursday.

The Tories have urged the Government to support households and key public services amid rising costs.

The party’s finance and economy spokeswoman, Liz Smith, said the £1.2 billion additional funding for Scotland outlined in the Chancellor’s autumn budget should ease the pressure on Scots.

Autumn Statement
Deputy First Minister John Swinney will outline the budget on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

It comes as the Fraser of Allander Institute said the funding received in Barnett consequentials will “more or less offset the impacts of inflation”.

Ms Smith said Mr Swinney must abandon the £20 million earmarked for a second independence referendum after the Supreme Court ruled Holyrood cannot legally call a referendum without Westminster’s consent.

The Scottish Government has said it will prioritise tackling child poverty, delivering net zero and transforming public services in Thursday’s statement.

In their demands, the Tories have called for a fair funding deal for local government to protect vital services.

Health and education funding from the Barnett consequentials must be passed on to the NHS and schools directly, Ms Smith said, while further support is urged for businesses, such as a rates relief package.

Ms Smith said the plans are “practical, costed and effective” to tackle the “pressing needs of Scottish households, businesses and public services”.

Liz Smith
Liz Smith said the Scottish Government is ‘sitting on money that could help hard-pressed families and businesses now’ (PA)

She added: “As usual, the SNP, focused on its independence obsession, has tried to blame Westminster for areas and budgets entirely within the Scottish Government’s control.

“Thanks to Scotland’s place within the UK, John Swinney will now have significant additional funding and the scope to deliver real help if he chooses to concentrate on Scotland’s real priorities for once.

“With Scotland’s NHS on its knees and education standards in freefall, it’s essential that the Barnett consequentials stemming from the Chancellor’s budget are passed on directly to our hospitals and schools.

“Meanwhile the SNP is sitting on money that could help hard-pressed families and businesses now. It should immediately divert its vanity spending on a referendum that the courts have ruled out and abandon reckless plans for a costly, centralised National Care Service that everyone else can see is a bad idea.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is responding to a cost-of-living crisis involving an increased demand on public services, supporting Ukrainian refugees and attempting to secure fair pay settlements for public sector workers.

“The UK Government has provided no additional funding for this year’s pay uplifts to respond to inflation.

“The Deputy First Minister will outline the 2023-24 Scottish Budget proposals, including on taxation, later this week.”

