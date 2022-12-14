Woman definition ruling will have no impact on single-sex protections – Robison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ruling this week which found the definition of sex is not limited to biological or birth sex will not impact on single-sex spaces after controversial gender reforms are passed, Shona Robison has said.

Judge Lady Haldane made the ruling on Tuesday, in response to an appeal from the campaign group, For Women Scotland, relating to statutory guidance produced by ministers in relation to the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018.

In her decision, Lady Haldane wrote: “I conclude that in this context, which is the meaning of sex for the purposes of the 2010 Act, ‘sex’ is not limited to biological or birth sex, but includes those in possession of a GRC obtained in accordance with the 2004 Act stating their acquired gender, and thus their sex.

“Such a conclusion does not offend against, or give rise to any conflict with, legislation where it is clear that ‘sex’ means biological sex.”

The Social Justice Secretary said the ruling would not impact on single-sex spaces (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The ruling has sparked concerns about the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which is due for a final vote next week.

The Scottish Government has long said the legislation, which would make it easier for people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC), will not impact on single-sex spaces and that the clauses in the Equality Act which allow for the exclusion from trans people in some single-sex spaces for some reasons will remain intact, despite concerns from opponents of the Bill.

On Wednesday, Social Justice Secretary Ms Robison said the ruling would not impact on single-sex spaces.

“The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill changes the process and requirements for obtaining a gender recognition certificate, it does not amend the legal effects of obtaining a gender recognition certificate,” she said.

“The effect of a GRC remains what it has been for the last 18 years – it enables people to change their birth certificate to be in line with their acquired gender – the Bill makes no change to this effect.

“It also very clearly does not modify the Equality Act 2010, which is now stated on the face of the Bill.”

Ms Robison was responding to an urgent question in Holyrood from Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton, who said: “Now we have a court ruling that, from the perspective of the 2010 Act, trans women are included within the legal definition of women.

“By next week, the Scottish Parliament could pass a self ID law which could significantly speed up the process to obtain a gender recognition certificate.”

Ms Hamilton said the legislation could allow for violent men to “target women in abuse shelters and other protected places”, before reiterating her calls for the Bill to be paused.

The Scottish Tories also failed in their second attempt to delay the final vote on the Bill, with MSPs voting against an attempt to change next week’s parliamentary business.