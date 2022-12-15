Armed forces chief warns of ‘extraordinary and profound’ geopolitical crises

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world is seeing a “generational struggle for the future of the global order”, the head of Britain’s armed forces has said.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warned that “these are extraordinarily dangerous times,” with tensions rising between the West and Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.

In a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London on Wednesday, he said: “As 2022 draws to a close, we have a world in which four separate geopolitical crises are unfolding in parallel.

“Whether it’s (Vladimir) Putin’s sense of impunity, Iran’s meddlesome and destabilising behaviour, North Korea’s outright belligerence or an increasingly authoritarian China.

“None of these challenges exist in isolation.

“Each is connected. Each represents a test of the rules which have guaranteed global security and enabled the spread of prosperity and opportunity throughout our lifetimes. And, in aggregate, are extraordinary and profound.”

Despite the gloomy assessment, he said the UK and the West “can take confidence from the response”.

During his address, @AdmTonyRadakin_ also comments on why Russia is losing its war against Ukraine. You can watch the full address here: https://t.co/0jvcUcUEBs#CDSLecture22 pic.twitter.com/LKeBtC4dkh — RUSI (@RUSI_org) December 14, 2022

In his bid to divide the world, the Russian president “has unintentionally assembled an extraordinary coalition of democracies against him”, Sir Tony said.

“The result is Russia is losing. And the world is winning.

“Russia has failed – and will continue to fail – in all its war aims. Russia is diminished on the world stage.”

He also said Russia faces a “critical shortage of artillery munitions”, meaning the ability of its forces to conduct successful offensive ground operations “is rapidly diminishing”.

The chief of defence staff concluded: “The biggest lesson from the past year is to recognise that we are part of a generational struggle for the future of the global order.”

He advised Britain not to “look the other way”.

“We’ve seen what happens when countries look away. Authoritarians are emboldened. Rules get broken, economic turmoil and global insecurity follow. And we all pay the price.”