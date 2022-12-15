Minister to set out regulations for new winter heating benefit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A minister will give evidence to a Holyrood committee on a new winter heating benefit being delivered by the Scottish Government.

Social security minister Ben Macpherson will discuss the regulations for the Winter Heating Payment, which replaces the UK-wide Cold Weather Payment.

The new £50 annual payment for households on low-income benefits and is due to begin in February.

The Scottish Government says it will benefit around 400,000 people, compared to 185,000 people under the previous benefit.

Ahead of his evidence session at the Social Justice Committee, Mr Macpherson said: “Cold Weather Payments have been unpredictable over the years because they are dependent on sustained cold weather to trigger a payment.

Ben Macpherson will give evidence to the Social Justice Committee (PA)

“Instead, our new Winter Heating Payment will break the link with weather dependency and help those in need wherever they live in Scotland and whatever the weather is like in their area.

“People will be able to rely on getting the Winter Heating Payment every year, rather than having to hope it gets cold enough for long enough before receiving a payment.

“The Scottish Government will invest £20 million per year in the Winter Heating Payment – which compares with an average of £8.3 million paid out annually in Scotland under the Cold Weather Payment scheme.

“We know people on low incomes are struggling with rising energy bills and that is why we have also doubled the fuel insecurity fund this winter and we are continuing to press the UK Government to use all of its powers to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.”