New winter heating benefit moves away from ‘unjust’ system, minister insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New winter heating benefit moves away from ‘unjust’ system, minister insists

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 11.47am
The Winter Heating Payment will begin in February (PA)
The Winter Heating Payment will begin in February (PA)

A new devolved benefit for winter heating payments moves away from an “unjust” system based on temperature readings, a minister has said.

Ben Macpherson also responded to accusations that the £50 Winter Heating Payment would barely “scratch the surface” of the financial challenge households are facing.

The one-off annual payment for households on low-income benefits is due to begin in February and replaces the Cold Weather Payment from the Department for Work and Pensions.

The social security minister spoke to Holyrood’s Social Justice Committee on Thursday as he set out the regulations for the new benefit.

Ben Macpherson
Ben Macpherson said the new payment will be a reliable benefit (PA)

The £25 Cold Weather Payment is only triggered when the temperature in a certain area falls below 0C for seven consecutive days.

Mr Macpherson told the committee the geographical position of the weather stations meant some places would not receive the payment despite experiencing a week of cold weather.

The weather station covering much of Glasgow and Renfrewshire is in Bishopton, Mr Macpherson said.

He said: “There was a clear view from the consultation and experience panels that breaking the link with cold weather was much preferred because of the unreliability of not knowing whether support would be available.

“I think it is unjust and that’s why we’re making a change to a reliable payment.”

The Scottish Government says the new benefit will help around 400,000 people, compared to 185,000 under the previous payment.

Scottish Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy acknowledged that more people would receive money, but added: “It’s important to remember that it’s £1 a week, it’s barely going to scratch the surface.”

Mr Macpherson said there is flexibility to make the payment more frequent or at a higher level in future, but this would be part of the Government’s budget process.

The Scottish Government is providing social security support which is not available elsewhere in the UK such as the Scottish Child Payment, he added.

Mr Macpherson said: “Would I like winter heating assistance to be a higher amount? Of course I would. But we have to operate within the budgets that we have.”

Pam Duncan-Glancy said the money would barely ‘scratch the surface’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Conservative Jeremy Balfour said the new system means some communities will lose out, as they have previously received two or more Cold Weather Payments within a single winter.

The minister said the inconsistency of the Cold Weather Payment is one of its “inherent weaknesses” and a majority of recipients would receive more on average.

Following a debate, the committee of eight MSPs voted to affirm the regulations for the Winter Heating Payment, but voting was split along party lines.

Labour MSPs, who had argued the payment will be insufficient, abstained, as did the Conservatives MSPs – who raised concerns it will not be targeted properly.

The four SNP MSPs on the Social Justice Committee all voted in favour of the regulations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented