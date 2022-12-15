Sturgeon: I have not broken my promise on attainment gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon: I have not broken my promise on attainment gap

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 1.01pm
Nicola Sturgeon said progress has been made in reducing the attainment gap (PA)
Nicola Sturgeon said progress has been made in reducing the attainment gap (PA)

The First Minister has insisted she has not broken her promise to reduce the poverty-related attainment gap in Scotland’s schools.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Thursday that statistics published this week show a “recovery” is under way in education since the pandemic widened the attainment gap.

But the figures show the attainment gap in schools remains above pre-pandemic levels.

On average, the gap went from 12.2% to 14.7% for S3 pupils achieving the third level in these metrics.

The gap has risen from 17.34% in 2018-19 to 18.22% in 2021-22 in primaries one, four and seven, according to analysis of the data.

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted a recovery is under way after the pandemic hit school standards (PA)

Questioned by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on the figures, the First Minister said “No” when asked if she had “failed to keep her promise to young people across Scotland”, adding that the SNP had pledged to “substantially eliminate the attainment gap” and she stands by the commitment “completely”.

She added: “Pre-pandemic, the poverty-related attainment gap was closing, the negative impact of the pandemic cannot be ignored, in Scotland or elsewhere.”

Ms Sturgeon went on to quote from the Department for Education in England, which said the pandemic had a “greater impact on disadvantaged pupils”.

She added: “What we actually see in the statistics published this week is that recovery is under way and we’re starting to see improvements again.”

The First Minister also said she is “not using Covid as a shield”, as Mr Ross had asserted.

But the Tory leader accused the Scottish Government of failing on education.

Mr Ross said: “A First Minister who told everyone to judge her on her record in education, it was to be her number one priority, the big test in her time in office.

“But she’s failed on the attainment gap, failed on class sizes, failed on standards, failed on violence in schools, failed on teacher numbers.

Douglas Ross in Holyrood
Douglas Ross said Nicola Sturgeon had ‘failed’ on the attainment gap (Lesley Martin/PA)

“Nicola Sturgeon wanted us to judge her on education, she said her neck was on the line.

“If that is the case, if the First Minister wants to be judged on education, if her job is on the line, if – as she said – there are fewer things more important than education, then why doesn’t Nicola Sturgeon ditch the de facto referendum and make the next election all about her record on Scotland’s schools?”

Ms Sturgeon has previously said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence after a ruling from the Supreme Court found Holyrood cannot legislate for another vote.

Responding, the First Minister said: “The judge of how long I stay in this job isn’t actually Douglas Ross, the judge of that is the people of Scotland.

“On all evidence, the people of Scotland think that when it comes to a choice between me and any of the other leaders in this chamber, then they want me to be First Minister.”

She went on to say that there are more teachers per head of population in Scotland than in England, along with higher spending, and she reiterated her point that “progress” is being made in reducing the attainment gap.

