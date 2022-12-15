Interest rates rise to new 14-year high as Bank slightly eases off accelerator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Interest rates rise to new 14-year high as Bank slightly eases off accelerator

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 4.01pm Updated: December 15 2022, 4.07pm
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was among the members of the Monetary Policy Committee who voted for a 0.5 percentage point rise in interest rates (Leon Neal/PA)
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was among the members of the Monetary Policy Committee who voted for a 0.5 percentage point rise in interest rates (Leon Neal/PA)

The Bank of England eased its foot off the accelerator slightly on Thursday as it raised interest rates to a 14-year high, but experts expect more to come in the new year.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) chose to increase the rate from 3% to 3.5%, despite inflation easing.

The rise was slightly less than the 0.75 percentage point increase the Bank announced a month ago, and was far from unanimous.

Three members of the MPC voted for a different outcome, suggesting a split which could foreshadow a slowdown in increases next year.

Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro both voted against any rise at all, rather than a smaller 0.25 percentage point increase.

Rates have been raised in every meeting since late last year when they were 0.1%, as the Bank tries to get inflation under control.

The MPC said a “forceful” policy response was justified as the labour market remained tight across the month.

There are also signs that inflationary pressures could stick around for longer than thought, it said.

While the Bank said that more rate increases “might be required”, analysts believe they might slow to a stop within the next couple of meetings.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said the minutes of the MPC meeting gave the impression that there are more increases to come.

But he does not expect rates to hit more than 4%, as inflation is likely to have passed its peak and a possible recession would ease pressures in the labour market.

“In these circumstances, the EY Item Club thinks the need to continue to significantly raise interest rates will soon fade and it is perfectly possible that another increase in the February meeting could be the last one for this cycle,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation had reached 10.7% – slightly lower than expected and a reduction from the 41-year high seen in October.

The MPC is tasked with trying to get inflation under control, to 2% if possible.

The Bank also said the economy is now expected to do better in the final three months of 2022 than it had previously thought.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to fall by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, compared with the previous forecast of a 0.3% drop.

Ms Dhingra and Ms Tenreyro – who voted against the 0.5 percentage point rise- argued that the impacts of recent rate increases have not yet been seen in the real economy as they take time to feed through.

“The real economy remained weak, as a result of falling real incomes and tighter financial controls,” they argued.

“There were increasing signs that the downturn was starting to affect the labour market. But the lags in the effects of monetary policy meant that sizeable impacts from past rate increases were still to come through.”

Therefore, they said, rates as they currently stand should be “more than sufficient to bring inflation back to target”.

UK Interest rates
(PA Graphics)

Another MPC member – Catherine Mann – argued at the meeting for a 0.75 percentage point rise, to 3.75%.

She said that, while inflation is easing, she saw evidence that rising prices and wages will keep putting pressure on inflation.

ING developed markets economist James Smith said: “The Bank of England’s 50 basis point (bp) rate hike decision was coupled with signs that the Committee is prepared to move more cautiously over the coming months.

“We expect a final 50bp hike in the first quarter – which may ultimately be delivered in smaller 25bp chunks – although we think the UK will be slower to turn to rate cuts than the US.”

The news comes a day after the US also voted for a 0.5 percentage point increase in interest rates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented