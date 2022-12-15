Why have interest rates gone up and what impact will it have?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why have interest rates gone up and what impact will it have?

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 4.47pm Updated: December 15 2022, 4.56pm
Mortgage rates are likely to increase for many households after the Bank of England increased interest rates (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Bank of England has increased interest rates again, bringing them to the highest point in 14 years.

What does it mean for households, and why does the Bank feel it has to do this. We explore the outcomes here.

– What has happened to interest rates?

The Bank of England has decided to increase interest rates for the ninth time in a row, bringing its base rate to 3.5%.

It is the highest base rate since the financial crisis. The last time rates were higher – at 4.5% – was in November 2008.

The Bank said that rates needed to rise as the supply of workers remains tight, which is pushing up wages. This will help to push up inflation.

There are also signs that pressures which cause inflation to rise might stick around for longer than thought.

– What impact do higher interest rates have on ordinary people?

People with tracker mortgages will likely be those who are most directly and immediately impacted by the change in interest rates that the Bank announced on Thursday.

Their mortgages will rise after the announcement, as they correspond to what the Bank’s rate is.

But people with fixed-price mortgages will also be impacted further down the road when they need to renew their deals.

Savers will benefit, at least somewhat, as the interest that is paid on savings accounts will rise.

– What do economists think might happen next?

Most economists seem to think that more rate rises are likely to come – the question is more how many and how high rates will go.

(PA Graphics)

Most seem to think that rates will rise by another 0.5 percentage points over the next couple of meetings.

However, it is likely that some of the members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will push against further rate rises. Two people on the committee voted for rates to remain unchanged this month.

– Why does the Bank of England increase interest rates?

One of the Bank’s main responsibilities is to try to keep inflation at 2% – and its decision makers want to make sure that inflation does not stay above or dip below that level for too long.

At the moment. inflation is more than five times that target, forcing the Bank to pull out its tools to try to get it back under control.

The most effective tool that the Bank can use is interest rates. By raising rates it becomes more expensive to borrow money and more profitable to save.

This means there is less money being spend in the economy, so prices are likely to remain lower.

