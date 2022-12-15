Sunak holds talks with NI political leaders on first visit to Belfast as PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak holds talks with NI political leaders on first visit to Belfast as PM

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 9.58pm Updated: December 15 2022, 10.46pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving at a hotel near Belfast where he is set to hold talks with Northern Ireland political leaders (Liam McBurney/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving at a hotel near Belfast where he is set to hold talks with Northern Ireland political leaders (Liam McBurney/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met Northern Ireland political leaders amid the ongoing powersharing impasse at Stormont.

Mr Sunak held informal talks with senior representatives of the main parties at a hotel near Belfast at the start of his first visit to the region as Prime Minister.

He met all the parties in the same room and spoke to them separately for around 10 to 15 minutes each.

Devolution has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister from the ministerial executive in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Northern Ireland Assembly election
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill arrives at the talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Liam McBurney/PA)

Talks between the UK and EU to resolve the impasse over the contentious trading arrangements are continuing with both sides continuing to insist a deal is possible.

The DUP has insisted it will not allow a return to powersharing until radical changes to the protocol are delivered.

The region’s largest unionist party has blocked the formation of a new administration following May’s Assembly election and prevented the Assembly meeting to conduct legislative business as part of its protest over the protocol.

It claims the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom by creating economic barriers on trade entering the region from Great Britain.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was among those who took part in Thursday night’s talks.

Northern Ireland Assembly election
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris convened a meeting with the parties in Belfast on Thursday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, who is in line to become first minister of Northern Ireland if devolution is restored, was also present.

Afterwards, Ms O’Neill said: “I was able to put it to him directly that what we need to see is a deal on the protocol, we need to find an agreed way forward, to work with the EU and to get that done speedily because that is the obstacle as we speak in terms of restoring the executive.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it appears from what the Prime Minister told him that there is likely to be an “intensification at the political level” of the talks around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He called for greater flexibility from the EU, but added that he wants to see action on unionist concerns over the protocol, whether that is delivered by legislation at Westminster or by negotiation with the EU.

“The outcome must restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market,” he said.

“I think that is the space that the Prime Minister is in, I think that is what the Prime Minister wants to achieve from this negotiation, he wants to see a situation whereby Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom is respected, that the integrity of the UK internal market is protected, but also that there are reasonable measures that recognise the importance and integrity of the EU’s single market.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long welcomed the visit of Prime Minister and urged Government to “step up” over the political crisis in Northern Ireland.

“We don’t agree with the stand-off at Stormont but we’re not going to see any progress towards having an Assembly restored until the issues around the protocol have been resolved,” she said.

“That isn’t something that any of us, Jeffrey Donaldson included, have any influence over whatsoever, that is something that only the Prime Minister and the EU can resolve.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his mind was focused on striking workers.

“They’re working very hard and still not even able to heat their homes in some cases, and we don’t have a Government in this place to deal with that. For me, that is down to the DUP,” he said.

Northern Ireland Assembly election
Alliance leader Naomi Long speaking to the media after meeting Rishi Sunak (Liam McBurney/PA)

Earlier the local political leaders met with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris for cross-party talks in Belfast.

One key issue that featured in the discussions in Belfast on Thursday morning was the continued uncertainty over when £600 Treasury-funded energy support payments will be rolled out to householders in Northern Ireland.

Last week, Mr Heaton-Harris cut the pay of MLAs by 27.5% to reflect the fact they are not doing their jobs as legislators.

If a new executive is not formed by January 19, the Government assumes a legal responsibility to call a snap Assembly election by April 13.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly held face-to-face talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels to discuss the protocol deadlock.

Northern Ireland Assembly election
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and party colleague Claire Hanna after meeting the Prime Minister (Liam McBurney/PA)

The meeting at the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast took place as nurses across Northern Ireland held a strike over pay and conditions.

A similar strike by the Royal College of Nursing in the region in late 2019 was seen as a factor in securing a return to powersharing after a previous political impasse at Stormont.

The latest political discussions took place on the same day a judge in Belfast declared that a former DUP minister’s ill-fated bid to halt protocol checks at Northern Ireland ports was unlawful.

In February, ex-agriculture minister Edwin Poots ordered officials to stop the checks, claiming he required – and did not have – the approval of the wider Stormont executive to continue them.

This move was challenged in the High Court and checks continued pending the outcome of the judicial review.

On Thursday, Justice Colton ruled that Mr Poots had been legally obliged to carry out the checks and that he did not require executive approval to continue them.

The judge said his attempt to halt them was “motivated by political rather than legal considerations”.

On the second day of his visit to Northern Ireland on Friday, the Prime Minister is expected to highlight the UK-wide nature of the Royal Navy’s shipbuilding projects with a visit to a Belfast shipyard.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Sunak said: “Northern Ireland – its people and its future – are rightly at the centre of our shipbuilding ambitions.

“And completing the next generation of our world class Royal Navy Support Ships – to strengthen our security at sea and across the globe – could not have found a better home than in Belfast, once the biggest shipyard in the world, with its proud tradition of skill and expertise.

“The thousands of high value jobs and the skills that are gained from delivering it now will help to lay the foundations of prosperity for tomorrow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented