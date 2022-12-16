MPs to examine support for rural communities in cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Westminster committee will conduct an inquiry into the level of support for people in rural areas to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The Scottish Affairs Committee has invited written submissions for its inquiry, with a deadline set for February 6.

Committee chairman Pete Wishart said governments must ensure “rural communities are not left behind” during the crisis after inflation spiralled and costs rose.

He added: “The ‘perfect storm’ of the cost of living is hitting Scotland, with ever-spiralling heating bills, transport costs and decline of public services.

“Both the UK and Scottish governments have stepped in and announced initiatives and funding to help ease the burden.

Scottish Affairs Committee chairman Pete Wishart said rural communities must not be ‘left behind’ (House of Commons/PA)

“Our intention for this inquiry is to explore whether the UK Government’s support meets the specific and unique needs of our rural communities.

“From larger homes leaking heat, to being ‘off-grid’ with the costs of heating fuel not being covered by the Energy Price Guarantee, we need to make sure that rural communities are not left behind in cost-of-living support.

“We will be carefully examining these points and our committee encourages anyone with views, especially those living in rural areas in Scotland, to submit a written response to inform our inquiry.”

Rural residents are being asked to submit evidence on the challenges of living in remote parts of Scotland in comparison to other parts of the UK and the Westminster Government’s response to the cost-of-living crisis.