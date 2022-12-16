Trains grind to a halt again and nurses warn of escalating strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trains grind to a halt again and nurses warn of escalating strike action

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 9.40am Updated: December 16 2022, 12.47pm
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (Lucy North/PA)
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (Lucy North/PA)

Union boss Mick Lynch raised hopes future rail strikes could be averted as travel was disrupted by a fresh 48-hour walkout and nurses warned their action could escalate.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) leader believes compromise on conditions and an improvement in the pay offer are “achievable” after talks with the Government.

His members at 14 companies and Network Rail again walked out on Friday, crippling services across the country a day after an unprecedented nursing strike.

UK strikes in December
(PA Graphics)

Health leaders warned the situation in the NHS will become “increasingly difficult” next week when nurses walk out again before ambulance staff strike.

With the Government under growing pressure to offer better pay deals to end the disruption by Christmas, the RMT attended talks with rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday.

Mr Lynch said there were “no new proposals on the table” but said there were “soundings-out” of possible solutions ahead of further talks with rail bosses.

“So we need some compromise on some of the conditions they’re putting on the offer and we’ll need an improvement in the pay offer. That is achievable, in my view,” he told Sky News.

“I know that there are some very simple steps that the employers and ourselves could take together to get a solution to this. That means a common-sense approach – both sides get into a position where there’s some commonly held positions.

“And I think we could do that in the next period. And if that is done very quickly, we can consider the industrial action going forward.”

Industrial strike
RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen, second left, with members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rail workers in England, Wales and Scotland will walk out again on Christmas Eve if there is no breakthrough.

The TSSA union accepting a pay offer from Network Rail was used by Mr Merriman to argue there is “clearly an appetite amongst the workers themselves to strike a deal”.

But Mr Lynch said those workers at the comparatively “minuscule” union in terms of Network Rail membership are “not affected by the changes” proposed.

“They are supervisors and white-collar workers. They don’t do the work that our members do, who are profoundly affected by the changes,” he said.

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will walk out again on Tuesday after the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) first national action.

Some senior Conservatives have urged Rishi Sunak to get nurses a better pay deal, either by directly proposing one or by getting the NHS pay review body to recommend a fresh offer.

But the Prime Minister was refusing to reopen pay discussions, defending the deal as “appropriate and fair”.

RCN leader Pat Cullen warned that action by nurses would escalate unless ministers back down on their refusal to negotiate on pay.

“As time moves on – unfortunately if this government doesn’t speak to us and doesn’t get into a room – I’m afraid that this will escalate,” she told BBC’s Question Time.

Saffron Cordery, the interim chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents trusts in England, said the first nurses’ strike had a “significant impact” on patients.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme around 40 to 60% of routine operations were “cancelled in places where the strikes were held”.

“So it’s fair to say that there’s been a relatively significant impact and I think it was a very demanding day overall, on the front line in the NHS,” she added.

“It’s going to get increasingly difficult for trust leaders to manage this process because we know that the winter is always a very tricky time in the NHS and we know it’s a particularly demanding time.

“Coming alongside an ambulance strike on the following day, I think it’s going to be a very challenging time next week.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting laid the blame for the nursing strikes with the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary.

“This is the cost of Rishi Sunak and Steve Barclay’s decision not to even try to reach an agreement with the nurses. Never forget that they could have stopped this, but they chose not to,” he said in a speech to the Policy Exchange think tank.

Traffic was heavy in major cities as people switched to their cars because of the rail strikes, with figures from location technology firm TomTom showing congestion at 8am Friday was significantly higher in London, Liverpool and Glasgow compared to a week before.

TSSA members working for Avanti West Coast were also staging a walkout, as were bus staff working for Abellio and Metroline in London.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency walkout was continuing for staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland, as PCS road strikes began with North West, North East and Yorkshire.

