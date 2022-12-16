Half of Homes for Ukraine sign-ups ‘would consider hosting other refugees’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Half of Homes for Ukraine sign-ups ‘would consider hosting other refugees’

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 10.54am Updated: December 16 2022, 5.18pm
Half of people registered on the Homes for Ukraine scheme would consider hosting refugees from other countries in a future crisis, new figures suggest (Ben Birchall/PA)
Half of people registered on the Homes for Ukraine scheme would consider hosting refugees from other countries in a future crisis, new figures suggest (Ben Birchall/PA)

Half of people registered on the Homes for Ukraine scheme would consider hosting refugees from other countries in a future crisis, new figures suggest.

Half of current, former or forthcoming hosts, and those who expressed interest by registering, would consider hosting refugees fleeing war and conflict elsewhere, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Some 38% said they would consider hosting someone fleeing a dangerous political regime, while 37% said this would be the case for those uprooted by natural disasters or climate change.

Overall, half said they would consider hosting refugees from other countries, 35% said they were not sure, and 15% said they would not consider this.

More support for sponsors, being able to choose the person they sponsor, and knowing how long they would be expected to host for upfront were common responses when asked what might encourage people to come forward in another refugee crisis.

It is the second time the ONS has published data on sponsors under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and it warned that the figures are experimental.

The sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor who can provide accommodation for at least six months.

Earlier this year the ONS surveyed all UK adults registered with the scheme as of July 7 in collaboration with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

To follow up, it surveyed 8,770 adults had taken part in the initial survey and had agreed to be re-contacted, with 56% responding.

Almost three-quarters (74%) were currently hosting – with 98% hosting the same guests as in July.

The remainder had either previously hosted, have guests due to move in or would like to host, with a small proportion of those registered not planning to host at all.

The survey found that sponsors are struggling with the rising cost-of-living as well as facing barriers in helping their guests move on to independent accommodation.

Overall, three quarters said the cost of living was affecting their ability to provide support on the scheme – 18% said “very much”, 29% said “somewhat” and 30% said “a little”.

This week, the Government said it would increase the monthly “thank you” payments from £350 to £500 for hosts who continue for longer than a year “in recognition of their ongoing support amidst the rising cost-of-living”.

The most common difficulty reported by hosts was uncertainty about what will happen to guests after hosting ends (66%).

Most hosts (70%) said they have discussed with their guests what will happen after the current hosting arrangement ends, with one-quarter (25%) having agreed a plan.

Around one in five (22%) hosts would consider changing the current arrangement into a formal tenancy.

Some 69% of hosts whose guests are planning to move out said they were planning to move into independent accommodation, such as renting privately, while 11% said they were planning on returning to Ukraine.

Most sponsors reported experiencing barriers when helping guests look for private accommodation (81%).

The most common barriers were that their guests cannot afford to rent privately (69%) and cannot provide a guarantor (64%).

