Humza Yousaf: Tax increases on higher earners necessary to help NHS recover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Humza Yousaf: Tax increases on higher earners necessary to help NHS recover

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 1.18pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the NHS will be supported to recover with the additional funding raised from increased taxes (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the NHS will be supported to recover with the additional funding raised from increased taxes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s struggling health services cannot improve without tax increases for higher earners, the Health Secretary has said as he claimed emergency departments will start to recover after winter.

Health and social care services will be allocated £19 billion in the 2023/24 budget to tackle the pressures facing the NHS.

It is the highest ever budget settlement for the sector, with an extra £1 billion being made available to help fund increased cash for health boards and pay deals.

The increase is being funded by an increase in tax for more than half a million Scots on higher tax rates.

Earners making more than £43,662 will be affected, with higher and top rates of income tax increasing by 1p to 42p and 47p respectively.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Friday, Humza Yousaf said the tax rises were essential to support the NHS as it recovers from its most “challenging” period.

And he said he believed higher earners would “understand” the role they had to play to improve the NHS.

“What they want to see is a commitment from the government to continue to invest in that health service, to improve,” Mr Yousaf said.

“We cannot improve the health service without that additional funding and that’s why it’s so important.”

The additional funding, he said, would help the Scottish Government make inroads in surgery and mental health backlogs.

Mr Yousaf added: “I expect to see improvements in A&E performance as we get past the winter and the worst of it.

“I expect to see improvements right across the system and this additional investment will help with that.”

Latest figures from Public Health Scotland showed 63.4% of patients were seen within the four-hour target time in the week up to December 4 – despite the 95% target set by ministers.

Cancer treatment targets were at their lowest ever recorded percentage of patients starting treatment within the 62-day target, with the standard falling to 74.7%.

The 31-day target of 95% for the most urgent patients was narrowly missed, at 94.3%.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, however, said more patients than ever were being treated for cancer.

Mr Yousaf said on Friday that he understood the “anxieties” facing people around increased taxes despite a struggling health service.

He said: “I do understand those anxieties, but I hope people will understand that we’re not raising taxes willy-nilly.

“It has to be done to invest, particularly our NHS and social care, which will get a £1 billion boost in the next financial year.”

Addressing cancer performance times, Mr Yousaf said treating people with the disease will be the “priority” amid increased funding.

“Our focus will always be on those that need the most urgent care, that most urgent treatment and support, so hopefully when it comes to cancer people will see through the investment that we’re making cancer the top priority, making sure that those with cancer or suspected cancer are getting the diagnosis first and foremost that they need rapidly and then of course getting the aftercare they need thereafter,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented