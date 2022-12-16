Former BBC director-general backs ‘reformed licence fee’ to fund corporation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Former BBC director-general backs ‘reformed licence fee’ to fund corporation

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 1.58pm Updated: December 16 2022, 2.11pm
Former BBC director-general Lord Hall of Birkenhead has backed a “reformed licence fee” or progressive household levy as the way to fund the corporation in future (Ian West/PA)
Former BBC director-general Lord Hall of Birkenhead has backed a “reformed licence fee” or progressive household levy as the way to fund the corporation in future (Ian West/PA)

Former BBC director-general Lord Hall of Birkenhead has backed a “reformed licence fee” or progressive household levy as the way to fund the corporation in future.

Ex-culture minister Nadine Dorries branded the TV licence fee “outdated” and in January asserted that “this licence fee announcement will be the last”.

However, a House of Lords report examining all possible funding models found that full commercialisation is not a viable option, as it would not bring in enough revenue, as well as presenting other difficulties, and also ruled out a Government grant model.

DCMS Committee on the work of the BBC
Lord Hall has backed a ‘reformed licence fee’ or progressive household levy as the way to fund the BBC in future (House of Commons/PA)

It suggested a wide range of other options, however, including a reformed licence fee which is progressive, meaning those with more pay more, and those with less pay less.

Another mooted alternative is a progressive household levy, possibly linked to council tax.

Lord Hall, who was head of the BBC from 2013 to 2020, said during a debate in the upper chamber: “Rightly, advertising looks difficult.

“So is a model based wholly on subscription – and that is because it wouldn’t deliver on the important principle of universality, that broadcasting should deliver good things that everyone should have access to equally.

“And that principle is as important now as it ever was, in my view, and defining what that means now and for the future going forward is going to be very, very important.

“The key objective from now until 2027 should be to find a way that is fairer.

“Poorer people should pay less, the better-off more, which, to my mind, points to a reformed licence fee of some sort, of some form of household levy.”

Baroness Rebuck, chairwoman of Penguin Random House’s British operations and a member of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee which produced the report, noted that the licence fee model is sometimes considered the “easiest” method.

She said: “The European Broadcasting Union, impressed by the BBC’s audience, quality, impact and brand, argued that if a country has a reasonable licence fee and avoidance was low, it is the easiest, most transparent way of funding a national broadcaster.

“And yet it is not a progressive model.”

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Addington suggested the licence fee needs a “rebrand”, perhaps taking out the live TV aspect of it and grading it.

Culture minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, however, outlined the difficulties associated with the licence fee, including decreasing uptake.

He noted a drop in the number of people holding a TV licence of 1.2 million from a peak of 26 million in 2017/18.

He said there are “clear challenges on the horizon, not for just the BBC, but for our public service broadcasting system as a whole posed by rapid changes to the sector”.

These changes include the rise of streaming services and the competition they pose, the shift from linear to on-demand TV, and the move to watching on other devices like laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

Lord Parkinson said the Government will launch an independent review into BBC funding ahead of the Royal Charter in 2027.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented