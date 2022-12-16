Army officer takes charge of command launched in bid to tackle Channel crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Army officer takes charge of command launched in bid to tackle Channel crossings

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 4.42pm Updated: December 16 2022, 5.58pm
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

A senior retiring army officer is to take charge of the Government’s new unit being launched  in a bid to crack down on Channel crossings.

Major General Duncan Capps, a former head of the army training college at Sandhurst, will take on the role of clandestine Channel threat commander from Daniel O’Mahoney who is standing down after two-and-a-half-years, it is understood.

Considered by officials to be an extremely experienced leader, Mr Capps, who retires as an army officer this month, will head up the “small boats operational command” unveiled by the Prime Minister earlier this week as part of a raft of new measures in a bid to grip the migrant crisis.

Rishi Sunak visits security hubs
Rishi Sunak announced a raft of measures to crack down on Channel crossings earlier this week (Alastair Grant/PA)

The “permanent, unified” unit will bring together military and civilian staff alongside the National Crime Agency (NCA) to coordinate “intelligence, interception, processing, and enforcement”, Rishi Sunak told MPs.

Mr Capps will be the interim leader of the command, with a new permanent director appointed in the new year, the Home Office said.

The move means control of the operation is being handed back to the Home Office at the end of January after then prime minister Boris Johnson put the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in charge in April.

But officials – who are keen to stress the shift will mark a fundamentally different approach to tackling crossings – anticipate some ongoing military support will still be needed.

Some 730 additional Border Force staff will be hired to work as part of the command, although some may be seconded from places like the MoD and NCA.

Around 100 of those will work in the London headquarters – split across the Home Office and the NCA – while the remainder will be frontline staff, based mostly in Dover but also in Manston in Kent.

But it could take up to a year for the teams to be in post as a result of the time the recruitment process and training will take.

Former Royal Marine Mr O’Mahoney’s role was considered “vital” by the former home secretary Priti Patel to crack down on crossings and make the route from France to the UK “unviable” when she hired him in August 2020.

An average of just 12 migrants were making the crossing per boat when he started but this has since risen to 47 in October this year, officials said.

At that time, 400 people making the journey in one day was seen as major influx of arrivals whereas now that figure is considered business as usual, with daily numbers now sometimes surpassing 1,000.

The Home Office has also hired a director to oversee improvements at the Manston migrant processing centre.

