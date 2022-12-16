Legally-binding environmental targets published amid Khan criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Legally-binding environmental targets published amid Khan criticism

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 9.21pm
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey described the targets as ‘ambitious’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey described the targets as 'ambitious' (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Landmark legally-binding environmental targets to clean up Britain’s air quality and waters as well as boosting the abundance of wild species have finally been published.

The 13 targets, which are part of the Government’s obligations under the post-Brexit Environment Act, include cutting exposure to the most harmful air pollutant to human health – PM2.5 – by 2040.

Other targets range from reducing household water usage and halving the waste per person sent to residual treatment by 2042, to increasing tree and woodland cover to 16.5% of total land area in England by 2050.

The Government came under fire when it missed the October 31 deadline to unveil its targets for air quality, water, wildlife, waste reduction and resource efficiency.

However, London mayor Sadiq Khan has branded the targets as disappointing.

Elizabeth Line
Sadiq Khan said 2040 was too long to wait for people to breathe clean air (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Missing the legal deadline for setting the vital new Environment Act targets did not inspire confidence in this Government’s green credentials, but the targets themselves are even more disappointing,” he said.

“2040 is too long to wait for people to breathe clean air when right now 4,000 people are needlessly losing their lives to air pollution every year in London alone.

“A target set this far into the future consigns yet another generation of children to the lifelong health effects of early exposure to excess air pollution.

“Earlier this month, the director of public health at the World Health Organisation challenged leaders around the world by asking how many air pollution deaths they were willing to shoulder responsibility for.

“I made it clear that my answer is none and I urge ministers to join me in treating this crisis with the urgency it deserves.”

The goal for cutting annual average levels of dangerous pollutant fine particulate matter PM2.5 to 10 micrograms per cubic metre across England by 2040 is double the World Health Organisation’s guideline limits.

A reduction in PM2.5 population exposure of 35% compared to 2018 to be achieved by 2040 also forms part of the publication.

The targets will aim to crack down on harmful pollution from sewers and abandoned mines, as well as improving water wastage.

The water demand target involves reducing the use of public water supply in England per head of population by 20% by 2037/38.

Other points in the final list include halting the decline in species populations by 2030, increasing species populations by at least 10% to exceed current levels by 2042, and restoring 70% of designated features in Marine Protected Areas to a favourable condition by 2042.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey, speaking at the UN Convention in Montreal on Friday, said: “We are committed to leaving our natural world in a better state for future generations and today we are laying the foundations that will help deliver on this commitment.

“These targets are ambitious and will be challenging to achieve – but they will drive our efforts to restore our natural environment, protect our much-loved landscapes and green spaces and marine environment, as well as help tackle climate change.”

Ms Coffey told MPs in October the targets were delayed because 180,000 responses to its consultation need to be “analysed and carefully considered”.

The Government will publish its Environmental Improvement Plan in January setting out how it will work to achieve the targets in more detail.

