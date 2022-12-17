The Government’s list of tips to save money on energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

The Government’s list of tips to save money on energy bills

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 8.56am
A radiator (PA)
A radiator (PA)

The Government has published a list of tips which they say could save people hundreds of pounds on their energy bills.

Here is a look at what they are suggesting.

– Turn your combi boiler flow temperature down to 60C

Reducing flow temperature, the temperature of the water that your boiler sends to radiators, is not the same as lowering your thermostat and will not noticeably reduce the temperature of your home, the Government says.

They say this could save people up to £100 a year.

Energy efficiency report
The tips were published on Saturday (Steve Parsons/PA)

– Turn down radiators in rooms that are not being used

They suggest turning radiator valves down to between 2.5 and three (roughly 18C) when rooms are not being used – which they say could save you up to £70 a year.

Turning off radiators completely in rooms you are not using is less energy efficient, as this means your boiler has to work harder to increase the temperature again than if kept at a low setting, the advice adds.

– Turn appliances off at the socket

Turning off the power switch at the socket or unplugging appliances such as computers, televisions, smart devices and video game consoles could save up to £70 a year, the Government says.

– Wash clothes at a lower temperature

The advice says changing from 40C to 30C means you could get three cycles instead of two using the same amount of energy, depending on your washing machine, and it could save you up to £40 a year.

– Use your tumble dryer less

People are advised to use a clothes airer to dry clothes outside, or inside with a window open for ventilation.

Using the tumble dryer less could save £70 a year, the Government says.

– Close curtains and blinds at night

The Government says that by closing curtains and blinds you can help stop warm air escaping through windows and reduce heating costs, especially if radiators are situated below the windows.

– Track your energy use in an app

There are apps such as Utrack by Uswitch, which is free, and allows you to track your hourly energy use over days, weeks, months or years if you have a smart meter.

– Find and fix draughts

The Government says draught-proofing is one of the cheapest and most effective actions you can take to stop or prevent heat escaping, adding that it could save you up to £60 a year.

They suggest blocking gaps around windows, doors, chimneys and floors that let the cold air in and warm air out.

Government advice
The advice is to unplug sockets (Andrew Matthews/PA)

They also suggest window film, a form of temporary secondary glazing which helps stop heat escaping through glass.

– Use energy-saving lightbulbs

Switching to energy efficient bulbs, such as LEDs, could save you up to £55 a year, the Government says.

– Install a smart meter

The Government says smart meters provide you with near real-time information about how much energy you are using, allowing you to track your spending and have greater control over your usage.

– Insulate your hot water cylinder

Investing in a hot water cylinder jacket reduces the amount of heat the cylinder loses and keeps water hot for longer, saving you up to £70 a year, the Government says.

– Install a smart thermostat and heating controls

Smart thermostats and heating controls offer greater flexibility and control over your energy use, and could save you up to £60 a year, according to the Government advice.

– Install roof and loft insulation

The Government says that, according to Energy Saving Trust, if you do not have any loft insulation, then adding 270mm thickness could save you £355 a year.

If you already have 120mm, increasing this to 270mm could save you £35 a year.

– Upgrade to more energy efficient appliances

All electrical appliances such as fridges, freezers, washing machines, dishwashers and TVs have an energy rating A-G, A being high and G lowest.

A higher rating means it is more energy efficient.

The Government says upgrading from a C rated washing machine to an A rated one could reduce the energy you use to wash your clothes by 25%.

– Install solar panels on your roof and upgrade to double glazing

The Government says the Energy Saving Trust estimates that you can save about £455 per year by installing solar electricity panels on your roof, and upgrading from single to double glazing could reduce the cost of your bills by £235 a year.

– Replace your boiler with a heat pump with the help of a grant

The Government is offering grants of up to £6,000 off the cost of a heat pump to properties across England and Wales.

– Install underfloor insulation

The Government says installing underfloor insulation could save you £110 a year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented