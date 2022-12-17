Sunak scraps Truss taskforce aimed at striking long-term energy deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak scraps Truss taskforce aimed at striking long-term energy deals

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 1.58pm
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has scrapped a taskforce launched by his predecessor to shore up the UK’s energy security by striking a series of long-term deals with gas suppliers.

The Energy Supply Taskforce, announced by Liz Truss towards the beginning of her short tenure in No 10 as part of a package of measures to reform the “broken” market, has been officially wound down after just three months.

Spearheaded by Madelaine McTernan, who led the UK’s vaccine taskforce, the team aimed to agree long-term contracts with both domestic and international suppliers to cut energy charges and boost the security of Britain’s stock.

Ms Truss said at the time that the fallout from Russia’s assault on Ukraine had exposed the “flaws” in the UK’s approach to energy security, declaring her intent to end “short-term thinking” on the issue “once and for all”.

She said the new taskforce had already entered into negotiations in September.

But a Government source confirmed her successor has scrapped it, saying it “doesn’t make sense” to lock in long-term deals while gas is so expensive.

“Winding down the taskforce is the right decision – while it was sensible in September for the previous administration to explore these contracts, locking in long term contracts while gas prices are this high just doesn’t make sense,” they said.

The source said the taskforce was only ever “one option on the table”, pointing to a “whole range of other actions” being taken to bolster the UK’s energy resilience, including financial backing for the new Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.

A Government spokeswoman said: “The Energy Supply Taskforce was set up in September 2022 as part of efforts to boost domestic energy security.

“While the Government is continuing these efforts and remains completely committed to strengthening our energy resilience, we have concluded that direct purchases of gas are not the best intervention in the market.”

The Truss administration had said the taskforce and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) would also negotiate with renewable producers in a bid to cut their prices.

