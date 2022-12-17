Pay deal in Wales ‘shows Westminster Government is odd one out in rail dispute’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pay deal in Wales ‘shows Westminster Government is odd one out in rail dispute’

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 4.26pm Updated: December 17 2022, 5.23pm
Passengers view departure boards at King’s Cross station in London (James Manning/PA)
Passengers view departure boards at King’s Cross station in London (James Manning/PA)

A pay deal agreed with the train company in Wales shows that the Westminster Government is the “odd one out” in the long-running rail dispute, according to a union leader.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced it reached agreement with four rail unions worth 4.5% over nine months.

The news came as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) continued with a 48-hour strike at Network Rail and 14 rail operators in England which crippled services.

Trains started later than usual on Saturday and finished earlier, while some parts of the country had no services.

Disruption will continue for the rest of the month because of an overtime ban by RMT members at 14 train operators.

A 48-hour strike by bus drivers in London continued on Saturday, adding to the travel disruption.

The RMT said the TfW deal was worth between 6.6% and 9.5%.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate members on securing a negotiated settlement on pay and conditions.

“RMT has now secured deals with the devolved governments in both Wales and Scotland.

“The union has also secured pay deals on TfL (Transport for London) and several areas where metro mayors are in charge of the railway franchise, including companies like Merseyrail.

“The Westminster Government is the odd one out and needs to create the conditions for RMT to secure a negotiated settlement with Network Rail and the train operators on working conditions, pay and job security.”

The Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters, said: “This is great news and highlights how we do things differently in Wales, securing a fair pay deal via a progressive social partnership with unions that recognises the value of our rail workers.

“We strongly urge the UK Government to follow our lead by negotiating a pay settlement with unions in England so that further strike action and disruption for passengers and freight is avoided.”

A Department of Transport spokesman said: “The Government helped facilitate a fair and improved offer, delivering a pay increase more generous than those in the private sector and guaranteeing no compulsory redundancies.

“The significant proportion of RMT members who voted to accept this, despite being instructed not to, clearly recognised that.

“Unite members have accepted the very same offer and the TSSA leadership has also recommended its members to accept it.

“There is clearly an appetite amongst the workers themselves to strike a deal, which is what makes this result even more frustrating.

“The Government has played its part in trying to resolve this dispute and it’s time for unions to play theirs.

“That’s not only what passengers and the public want, but clearly what a lot of rail workers want as well.”

