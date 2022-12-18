Psychiatrists warn of ‘mental health catastrophe’ amid budget freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Psychiatrists warn of ‘mental health catastrophe’ amid budget freeze

By Press Association
December 18 2022, 12.03am
Scotland faces a catastrophe in mental health, psychiatrists have warned (David Cheskin/PA)
Scotland faces a catastrophe in mental health, psychiatrists have warned (David Cheskin/PA)

Psychiatrists have warned that Scotland faces a “mental health catastrophe” amid a funding freeze announced in the 2023/24 budget.

Experts from the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCP) in Scotland have warned the budget statement set out by Deputy First Minister John Swinney on Thursday did not include a funding uplift for mental health services.

The concerns around mental health funding have been exacerbated by plans to create a national care service which would centralise the social care sector.

Funding for the sector rose from £273.9 million in 2021/22 to £290.2 million in 2023. However, funding for the upcoming financial year – 2023/24 – was frozen at this rate.

The draft budget also announced health and social care and mental health will be frozen at £120 million, recovery and renewal at £3.7 million and community health and wellbeing at £15 million.

Scotland budget
The 2023/24 budget was announced in Holyrood on Thursday by Deputy First Minister John Swinney (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Swinney, who is acting as Finance Secretary, announced income-tax rates for higher and top rate earners will be increased by 1p to raise around £1 billion which will be used to help the NHS recover from the pandemic.

Dr Pavan Srireddy, consultant psychiatrist and policy lead at RCP Scotland, said it was disappointing the organisation’s call for a 10% uplift in mental health funding – promised by both government parties SNP and the Greens in their 2021 manifestos – was not guaranteed.

Dr Srireddy also criticised plans for a national care service at a time when the social care sector needed urgent support.

He said: “What we have here is a mental health catastrophe in the making.

“People are really struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, which is having an enormous toll on their mental health.

“As stated by the Deputy First Minister, the income tax rise should be used for patient care spending.

“However, we would once again reiterate that patient care must take priority instead of major structural change as proposed by the national care service.

“We’re very worried about the proposals for the new national care service, which we think lacks detail.

“We also believe it is wrong to be spending money on structural change at a time when frontline services are struggling to meet demand.

“It’s quite astonishing that during this time budgets for mental health care are being frozen. While provisions were put in place during Covid-19, in stark contrast budgets have been frozen for mental health services in response to the current cost-of-living crisis.

“We wanted the Scottish Government to guarantee that 10% of health spend is given to mental health and it receives its fair share of funding but, sadly, what we’ve seen in this budget is cut in real terms.

“We need firm assurances we will see this promised uplift.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Direct investment in mental health support and services will be £290 million in 2023-24. This represents an increase from the updated 2022-23 budget of £252 million, following the emergency budget review.

“We will continue to invest in wellbeing and prevention alongside early intervention and improving mental health services.”

