Scotland is your home, minister tells displaced Ukrainians

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Ukraine minister has told those who fled to the country after the Russian invasion “Scotland is your home for as long as you’re here” ahead of the festive period.

Neil Gray also thanked Scots who opened their homes to people from Ukraine after the February invasion.

In a statement ahead of St Nicholas’ Day on Monday – an important celebration in the Ukrainian calendar, Mr Gray said: “I want to wish a very happy festive period to all the displaced people from Ukraine who are going to be celebrating across Scotland.

“We know how difficult it will be for people who are spending their first Christmas away from their home country and in some cases their loved ones.

“We want you to know that Scotland is your home for as long as you are here and we want to make sure that you all feel comfortable and supported in the communities you are living in.

“I have been incredibly heartened to see the warm Scottish welcome that has been provided to people from Ukraine since the conflict began.

“The Super Sponsor Scheme has provided sanctuary to people that would otherwise have not been able to travel.

“We have also had so many people across Scotland offer to open their homes to people in their time of need and I am so grateful for all of their support.

“We are working hard to provide longer term accommodation to people.

“But we still need more hosts to come forward. This is a personal decision for every household but I would ask anyone who thinks that they could offer a place in their homes to displaced people from Ukraine to really consider it and visit our website for more details on how they can put themselves forward.”