MSPs highlight lack of detail in plans to integrate children’s care services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MSPs highlight lack of detail in plans to integrate children’s care services

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 12.04am
The report also urged the Scottish Government to ensure the plans do not hinder current improvements that are needed. (Ian West)
The report also urged the Scottish Government to ensure the plans do not hinder current improvements that are needed. (Ian West)

Proposals to integrate children’s health and social care into the controversial National Care Service lack vital information, a Holyrood committee has said.

The cross-party Education, Children and Young People Committee has been scrutinising Scottish Government proposals to centralise care services under the control of ministers.

The MSPs said they have been unable to form a clear view of whether children’s services should be included in the proposals.

Concerns were raised that the Scottish Parliament would not be able to scrutinise any future changes, with any transfer of children’s services being delegated to ministers.

The committee heard that key research designed to inform the decision of whether to integrate children’s services will not be ready until September 2023.

The Scottish Government has also been urged to provide more details on the financial implications of the transfer.

Witnesses told the committee that “significant concerns” exist within the current service, leading to calls from MSPs not to ignore the changes that are required currently amid the structural shift.

Sue Webber, committee convener, said: “We would like to thank everyone who took the time to share their thoughts with us as we scrutinised this Bill.

“The feedback we had has told us that there is not currently enough information about the Bill’s impact on children’s health and social care services for us to form a view about whether this is the right approach for children and young people.

“However, we did hear significant concerns about the way in which these services are operating at present.

“Therefore, our report asks the Scottish Government to ensure that work on this Bill does not delay the improvements that are needed to children’s services now.

“Children and young people need to be at the very heart of those discussions.”

The committee’s report also called on ministers to clarify its plans for letting young people design services at the very earliest stages of work to create the national care service.

The report will now be shared with the Health, Sport and Social Care Committee, which is leading the Parliament’s scrutiny of the Bill.

Child playing with blocks
MSPs on the committee said they were unable to form a clear view of whether children’s services should be included (PA)

Minister for mental wellbeing and social care Kevin Stewart said: “Our aim in delivering a National Care Service is to end the postcode lottery in care provision and we will work with partners and those who have experience of the social care and community health service to design the new organisation.

“People will be able to move more easily between different types of care and support as their needs change.

“We welcome Parliament’s scrutiny, including each of the committee reports which we will consider, given the important role MSPs have in strengthening the legislation that is eventually passed.”

Labour education spokesman Michael Marra said the report “adds to the chorus of voices slating the SNP’s botched plans”, calling for the Bill to be paused.

“Ministers can’t even answer the most basic questions about this Bill – with the public left none the wiser on if it will improve or hinder these vital services, or even how much it will cost the taxpayer.

“This would be unacceptable at any time but the children concerned are among the most vulnerable and their safety must be our first concern.

“As we’ve previously seen with the Finance Committee report, even the SNP’s own MSPs are now losing faith in these unworkable, unpopular and uncosted plans.

“Scottish Labour have long led the campaign for a national care service but this shambles makes a mockery of this important principle.

“The SNP have had warning after warning – they must start listening and pause this Bill, so we can take the time to get it right.”

Joanne Smith, policy and public affairs manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “We recognise the current lack of high-quality support for families requires urgent remedy. But we fear the significant structural reform proposed within this Bill would put added pressure on budget holders and service providers at a time when many families across the country are in acute crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented