Sturgeon: Clarkson’s ‘horrible’ comments on Meghan are ‘deeply misogynist’

Nicola Sturgeon has condemned a column by Jeremy Clarkson, saying his comments on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were “deeply misogynist”.

The First Minister said she pities the TV presenter, who wrote the comments in column in The Sun on Friday.

Clarkson wrote: “I hate her (Meghan). Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

He went on to say he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

Jeremy Clarkson’s comments were in a column in The Sun (PA)

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said his comments about Meghan were “beyond the pale”.

She said: “I accept I’m a politician and people get to say all sorts of things about me and that’s part of the democratic process.”

She said everyone should exercise their freedom of speech with responsibility because “words have consequences.”

Ms Sturgeon continued: “I think what he said about Meghan Markle was deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible.

“I have to say, taking a step back from it, my overwhelming emotion about guys like Jeremy Clarkson is pity.

“I mean, what is it that makes somebody so distorted by hate that they end up writing these things?

“I think that possibly gives an insight into Jeremy Clarkson and the kind of person he is.

“So maybe he just needs to take a step back from things and just think about life a bit more.”