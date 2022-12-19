Comparing NHS data across UK is ‘longstanding challenge’, says watchdog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK’s statistics watchdog has stressed the importance of being able to compare NHS data across and within the UK nations, after concerns were raised about Scotland’s A&E figures.

Sir Robert Chote, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, said there is a “longstanding” challenge in comparing data on healthcare provision between different parts of the UK.

He wrote in response to the Scottish Conservative MSP, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, who had said there appeared to be inconsistencies in the ways different hospitals in Scotland collect data on A&E waiting times.

The issue is around whether the Acute Assessment Unit (AAU) at the flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital counts towards monthly A&E figures.

There is an ‘issue’ around whether a ward at the QEUH is included in A&E figures (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sir Robert’s letter said Public Health Scotland (PHS) has acknowledged there is an “issue” around the recording of AAU data.

He said PHS is “undertaking further work to assess whether or not all relevant activity in this assessment unit is being included in A&E submissions it receives”.

PHS is also reviewing its guidance on data collection in light of “new clinical pathways” to A&E.

Sir Robert said: “The issues raised in this case around difficulties making comparisons on NHS data in Scotland are indicative of a longstanding broader challenge in getting comparable data on healthcare provision across the UK, between nations and within them.

Sandesh Gulhane said the credibility of national figures had been undermined (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“It is important that users of statistics are able to compare the performance of the NHS across the UK on issues such as the waiting times for emergency care, and I encourage statistical producers to take this into account as they develop their statistics.”

On Monday, Dr Gulhane said: “This response from the UK Statistics Authority confirms that I was right to question the reliability of the A&E figures collated by Public Health Scotland.

“The statistics authority agree that there are clear inconsistencies and discrepancies in the way the data is collected in different hospitals and across health boards.

“That undermines the reliability of the nationwide figures, and renders the oft-repeated SNP line that A&E performance is better here than in England at best speculative – and at worst guesswork – because it is based on dodgy data.

“That shameless spin should now be consigned to history.”

He continued: “While he remains as Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf must urgently guarantee that the recommendations from the statistics authority are taken forward, so that patients across Scotland can trust the A&E data published by Public Health Scotland.”