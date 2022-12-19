Sunak praises ‘sacrifice’ of British troops deployed in Estonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak praises ‘sacrifice’ of British troops deployed in Estonia

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 7.30pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak serves Christmas dinner to troops at the Tapa military base in Estonia (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak serves Christmas dinner to troops at the Tapa military base in Estonia (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Rishi Sunak has told British and Nato troops in Estonia that their deployment at the alliance’s flank with Russia meant that “we can sleep safe at night”.

The Prime Minister also dished up Christmas dinner for servicemen and women at the Tapa military base.

He apologised that they would be missing the festive period with their families at home and thanked them for their “sacrifice” and “extraordinary” service in a year where the world was rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Donning an apron, Mr Sunak ladled turkey and vegetables onto soldiers’ plates as his Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas served pigs in blankets next to him.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks with Estonian troops
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks with Estonian troops with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallasat (right) (Henry Nicholls/PA)

In impromptu remarks to troops gathered in the canteen afterwards, he said: “What you do is extraordinary.

“I know you’re going to miss being with your family and friends over Christmas, and I’m sorry about that, but I appreciate your sacrifice, as does everyone else back home.

“The professionalism, the expertise, the intelligence, that you bring to your job every single day and the enormous impact on the continent, it means that we can sleep safe at night, and the security and peace of mind is really something that we will never, ever take for granted.

“So, have a fantastic Christmas, thank you for everything.”

Earlier, Mr Sunak spoke to military personnel including the King’s Royal Hussars, an armoured cavalry regiment equipped with intimidating Challenger 2 tanks.

Rishi Sunak eats Christmas dinner with troops
Rishi Sunak eats Christmas dinner with troops (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The King’s Royal Hussars took over the rotating leading role in Nato’s enhanced forward presence multi-national battlegroup in Estonia in the autumn.

Surrounded by an array of huge tanks in a vast hangar, the Prime Minister laughed and joked with the troops, commiserating with a French soldier over the World Cup final result.

More than 1,000 British armed forces personnel are deployed across Estonia and Poland as part of Operation Cabrit.

The UK doubled its presence in Estonia in response to the build-up of Russian forces around Ukraine earlier this year.

The footprint will be nearly halved next year as some forces are redeployed to other countries.

Challenged over the reduction by Estonian broadcasters, Mr Sunak stressed the UK’s continuing commitment to the nation’s security.

The Prime Minister talks with King’s Royal Hussars
The Prime Minister talks with King’s Royal Hussars (Henry Nicholls/PA)

“What we are actually doing is increasing the capability of our presence here, increasing the lethality of it,” he said.

“We’re keeping other resources at readiness so they can be deployed here at a moment’s notice and we’re going to increase the amount of exercises that we do here in Estonia. You’ll see that next year when helicopters arrive.

“What I would say is we remain absolutely committed to Estonia, to the Nato forward presence we have here.”

Mr Sunak began his whistlestop trip to the Baltic states in Riga, Latvia, earlier on Monday.

There, he called on fellow leaders of northern European nations to stand firm in their support for Ukraine at a summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force.

