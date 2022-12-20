Vacancies among consultants more than double official figures, says BMA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vacancies among consultants more than double official figures, says BMA

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 12.03am
The BMA says consultant vacancies are twice as high as the Scottish Government claims (Hannah McKay/PA)
The BMA says consultant vacancies are twice as high as the Scottish Government claims (Hannah McKay/PA)

The level of vacancies among NHS consultants is more than double the Scottish Government’s official figures, the BMA has claimed.

The doctors’ union says the vacancy rate for whole-time equivalent consultants is at 14.3%, with the Scottish Government recently saying the consultant vacancy rate was 6.2%.

BMA Scotland’s figures are based on responses to freedom of information requests they received from Scotland’s 14 geographical health boards.

The Government’s most recent, quarterly, workforce data listed medical and dental consultant vacancies as 6.2%.

The BMA say this does not account for posts which are temporarily filled by locums, posts that have not yet been advertised, and posts that have remained vacant for so long they are no longer being advertised.

Dr Alan Robertson, chair of the BMA’s Scottish consultants committee, said no improvements have been made in the last year.

He said: “Consultant vacancies across Scotland remain worryingly high – these latest figures are not surprising, but I find myself increasingly frustrated that the Scottish Government is not revealing the true extent of them in the official stats.

“We are in the midst of a consultant recruitment and retention crisis – this year, we have seen increased agency spending on locum doctors, suggesting that finding permanent staff to fill the gaps is proving to be significantly challenging and is cause for huge concern.

“And yet, we keep hearing that NHS staffing levels are at a record high.

“But to repeat this over and over to staff on the ground who are depleted, exhausted and facing burnout is not just demoralising, but incredibly insulting.

“Staff are working flat out, doing absolutely everything they can to cope with rising demand which is spiralling out of control, but I cannot be any clearer when I say that just because there are more people on the payroll than before, does not mean there is enough.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “This intervention from the BMA shows the scale of the crisis facing Scotland’s NHS.

“It’s all too clear that the SNP has failed to attract and retain vital consultant staff and that the ramifications for the NHS are dire.

“Thousands of Scots are stuck on waiting lists while this Government fails to end the staff exodus from our NHS.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “NHS Scotland staffing is at historically high levels with medical and dental consultants up by 65.9% since 2006.

“We are determined to increase the NHS workforce even further, with our Recovery Plan backed by more than £1 billion.”

