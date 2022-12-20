Scotland’s recession may be shallower than elsewhere in UK , MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scotland’s recession may be shallower than elsewhere in UK , MSPs told

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 12.57pm
Scotland has lower mortgage debt than south of the border (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scotland has lower mortgage debt than south of the border (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scotland may experience a slightly shallower recession than the rest of the UK due to relatively lower mortgage debt north of the border, experts have told MSPs.

However, the Scottish Fiscal Commission said Scotland and the rest of the UK are expected to follow broadly similar paths amid an economic downturn next year.

The SFC says Scotland has already entered recession this year and in 2023 real household income is expected to see its sharpest decline since records began in 1998.

Speaking to Holyrood’s Finance Committee, the SFC chairman, Professor Graeme Roy, said those with the lowest incomes would be disproportionately affected by this.

Scottish Parliament citizens panel
MSPs heard evidence from economic experts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson said the forecast was “grim news indeed”.

Prof Roy said: “Broadly speaking – this is a judgement call – we think the recession will be slightly shallower in Scotland compared to the UK.”

He continued: “Some of that is about the level of mortgage debt relative to the UK as a whole which then means that if interest rates go up, Scottish households are – all else remaining equal – less exposed to that increase in potential mortgage payments.”

A rebound in North Sea earnings could also boost Scotland’s relative economic performance, he said, as would difficulties in the financial services industry in London.

Professor Roy added: “Broadly speaking, we see Scotland being pretty similar to the UK over the next couple of years in that challenging environment.”

The SFC representatives said Scottish house prices are lower on average than south of the border.

Earlier, a separate panel of the Scottish Government’s economic advisors gave evidence to the committee.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List
Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said ‘hard choices’ lay ahead (University of Glasgow)

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said MSPs should give “serious thought” about public sector reform as difficult times lie ahead.

Discussing the Scottish Government’s recent Budget, the principal of Glasgow University said: “There are more difficult times ahead.

“We expect, simply from the UK Government’s announcement, further constraints on fiscal policy ahead in the next couple of years.

“We don’t know, of course, what will happen after a UK election, it may or may not get tighter.”

He added: “Therefore, this is an important time I think for the Scottish Parliament to think seriously about how it engages in public service reform to get the most efficient outcomes in terms of total public spending.

“Because there will be pressures on public service salaries and therefore hard choices may need to be made.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
5
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
6
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
7
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
8
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
9
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
10
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A delighted Liam Fox celebrates a vital win in Perth. Image: SNS
Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented