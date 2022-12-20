Ambulances: Union chief urges Government to ‘make us an offer’ on pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ambulances: Union chief urges Government to ‘make us an offer’ on pay

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 1.03pm
A general view of an ambulances outside the Accident and Emergency department at St Thomas’s hospital, central London.
A general view of an ambulances outside the Accident and Emergency department at St Thomas’s hospital, central London.

A union chief has urged the Government to “make us an offer” on pay in a bid to avert strike action by ambulance workers on Wednesday.

During questioning by MPs on the Commons Health Committee, ambulance leaders warned the service is already struggling under huge pressure and cannot hit response times, with paramedics stuck for hours outside hospitals waiting to hand over patients.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is meeting unions on Tuesday afternoon to discuss preparations for Wednesday’s strike but it is understood he will not discuss pay.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “He’s hoping for a constructive discussion ahead of these planned ambulance strikes.

“He’s concerned that some union officials still haven’t confirmed what they will cover with regards to emergency calls with their talks with trusts so far.

“We are conscious that the contingency plans we have can only do so much, so he will continue to urge them to honour their commitment to provide responses to life-threatening emergency calls.”

Rachel Harrison, a national secretary at the GMB trade union, told MPs that unless the Health Secretary is willing to talk about pay, ambulance strikes will go ahead.

She said: “Unless the Secretary of State is willing to talk to us about pay today, those strikes are set to go ahead.

“Make us an offer on pay we can take back to our members.”

Asked what will happen if the Government does not move on pay, she said: “Our members will be the ones that will decide… We will continue to say to the Government, ‘our door is open to talk about pay’.

“Our members will be the ones to decide on any pay offer that’s made and if no pay offer is forthcoming, we will continue to have that conversation next year as we head towards the next round of pay discussions as well.”

Regarding Wednesday’s strike, she said “life and limb” cover will be provided.

Lucy Allan
Lucy Allan (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Ambulance responses are split into categories, with category 1 being the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrest, while category 2 covers conditions like stroke, heart attack and sepsis.

Regarding exemptions for other categories, she said: “Most agreements have now been signed off and we’re doing our role in communicating to our members what they are and encouraging them to adhere to the exemptions that have been put in place.”

Ms Harrison said that cover will vary by service, but she added: “We will do everything within our power to ensure that communities are safe during this action. The Government has to play their part, they have to come to the table and talk to us.”

Conservative MP Lucy Allan told the committee 44,000 hours had been lost in a single month at West Midlands Ambulance Service, while ambulances waited outside hospitals to hand over patients to A&E.

Strikes graphic
(PA Graphics)

Dr John Martin, president at College of Paramedics, said hospital handovers were “top of the list” of issues.

Citing NHS England data published in December, he said: “There was 4,232 hours lost in one day outside of hospital. That equates to 176 ambulances.

“That is our members who are really struggling because they can spend the whole of their shift outside a hospital waiting to hand over a patient.

“Everybody is frustrated, including ED (emergency) doctors.

“The frustration is they are worn out, they are tired, they want to get back to being good paramedics.”

Earlier, Dr Martin said that, over the last five years, demand for ambulances had gone up 18% in England, with a sharp rise for category 1 calls, which include cardiac arrest and respiratory distress.

“I looked back over the last five years nationally in England, it’s gone up by 18%.

“But more importantly it’s gone up much more significantly in the higher acute categories, so what we call category 1 is way, way higher than it was previously, above 50% increase over the last five-year-period. So we’re seeing a sicker population who are calling us more often.”

He suggested patients in category 2 can wait so long for care that they are upgraded to a category 1 incident.

He said: “I don’t think safety is black and white. It’s not one or the other. Right now today we’re seeing long delays for patients. There are lots of patients waiting at the moment for an ambulance response.

“On Wednesday, even with the derogations, that’s likely to be worse. But with this life and limb cover, paramedics up and down the country will absolutely want to keep patients safe.

“I think the important bit to note though is that the Category 1 calls – the ones that come in at the time that look like they’re life and limb – they will get a response and the unions are working very hard on how that will occur.

“It’s the group in category 2 and below who maybe don’t start off as life or limb, and this is what we’re seeing today and (likely on Wednesday), who will deteriorate over time and eventually they will become a life or limb emergency and obviously at that point they do fall into (Category 1).”

He added: “That’s happening today right now before we even get to industrial action on Wednesday.”

Daren Mochrie, chairman at Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, said he did not think the situation would improve in the coming months.

Quizzed by Conservative MP Lucy Allan, he told her: “I cannot see how in the next few weeks and months ahead the situation will improve.”

He added that retention of staff is a problem partly due to higher salaries outside the service.

Elsewhere, Professor Julian Redhead, national clinical director for urgent and emergency care at NHS England, told MPs that ambulance services on Wednesday would be focused on the most serious cases.

“I think what we’ve done is to concentrate with our unions to make sure that we have the services available for those sickest and most vulnerable patients to have the response that they require.

“And those in general will be in category 1 and category 2 call out categories.

“There are others where there may be elderly patients who are on the on the floor for some time as well who also may need care.”

Asked by MPs if public safety will be affected by the strike, he said: “I think that we’re doing everything we can to maintain patient safety.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
5
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
6
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
7
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
8
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
9
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
10
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A delighted Liam Fox celebrates a vital win in Perth. Image: SNS
Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented