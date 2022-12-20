Public Health Scotland promises ‘improvements’ in presentation of A&E data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public Health Scotland promises ‘improvements’ in presentation of A&E data

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 1.29pm Updated: December 20 2022, 2.37pm
A review of NHS performance data is under way (Liam McBurney/PA)
A review of NHS performance data is under way (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Improvements” will be made in the way A&E performance data is presented, following concerns that hospitals are recording waiting times in inconsistent ways, Scotland’s public health body has said.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) has said it is reviewing what kinds of care pathways should be covered by the four-hour, A&E access standard.

The public health body says this work is “complex” and will continue for some months.

Scottish Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane had said there appeared to be discrepancies in the ways different hospitals in Scotland collect data on A&E waiting times.

Nurses’ pay
The four-hour target has not been met since mid-2020 (Peter Byrne/PA)

He wrote to the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) on the issue, saying it is not clear how patients at the acute assessment unit in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow are being recorded.

The UKSA’s chairman, Sir Robert Chote, responded and said work was ongoing to determine whether all relevant activity was being included in the A&E data.

He emphasised that healthcare performance statistics should be comparable within Scotland and other parts of the UK, something he said was a “longstanding broader challenge”.

The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of people seen within the four-hour target, though this has not been met since mid-2020.

A spokeswoman for PHS said: “PHS is working with Scottish Government and NHS Boards to review urgent and emergency care clinical pathways and confirm what should be covered by the four-hour A&E access standard.

“This is a complex area and PHS expects that this work will cover various strands and will be ongoing for a number of months.

“The results of this work will inform clarifications in the A&E recording guidance, as well as improvements in the way PHS presents and explains the A&E statistics it reports.

“PHS expects that it will be able to identify and implement improvements in an incremental way, some starting in early 2023, but others needing longer to confirm the best approach.

“PHS will continue to update users of the statistics of changes as they are implemented.

“In the meantime, PHS is acting immediately to make sure that the potential impact on consistency and comparability of A&E statistics for different sites is clear and will add a statement to its weekly and monthly publications about this.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Scotland’s A&E performance has been consistently better than that in other parts of the UK. And while the letter from Sir Robert Chote outlines the challenges of collecting comparable data, exactly the same factors will be applicable to data collection of A&E stats in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to ensure that A&E statistics for Scotland remain as robust and reliable as possible.”

