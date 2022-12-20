More cases of diphtheria recorded among asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More cases of diphtheria recorded among asylum seekers

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 2.41pm Updated: December 20 2022, 10.15pm
More cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers have been reported in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said (PA)
More cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers have been reported in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said (PA)

More cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers have been reported in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

The total number of cases for the year so far now stands at 67, figures published on Tuesday show.

The UKHSA said five cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported between December 12 and 18.

In the previous week – from December 5 to 11  – the total was 62 after another five cases were reported.

This time last month – between November 14 and 20 – the number was 45.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Boats thought to have been used by migrants to cross the Channel were removed from the water, documented and taken away to storage in Dover on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fifty of the cases were recorded in the South East, six were in London, and there were fewer than five in each of the following areas: East of England, West Midlands, South West, North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber, the latest report said.

No breakdown by county has been provided.

The figures come as the Home Office told a group of migrants they would be moved from a London hotel to military barracks in Kent, prompting a protest, with a local MP saying the decision was causing “huge distress” days before Christmas.

Last month, the immigration minister told MPs asylum seekers with symptoms of diphtheria would be put into isolation after the UKHSA said there has been an “increase” in the number of infections among those coming to the UK.

Robert Jenrick said migrants showing signs of the highly-contagious disease will be separated for a “short period” at the Manston migrant processing centre near Ramsgate or held in a “designated isolation centre” while they are treated.

Any asylum seekers who may have the infection but are already in hotels will be told to isolate in their rooms while they are treated.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced criticism about overcrowding and outbreaks of disease at Manston amid concerns a man held there may have died from a diphtheria infection.

Migrant crisis
Suella Braverman (Toby Melville/PA)

Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, died at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) hospital in Margate on November 19 after being held at Manston after crossing the Channel a week earlier.

The Home Office initially said there was no evidence he died from an infectious disease but a follow-up test for diphtheria was positive, indicating this may have been the cause.

An inquest into Mr Ahmed’s death has been adjourned until next May.

Ministers and health officials have insisted the risk of the public getting diphtheria is very low and infections are rare.

The illness – which affects the nose, throat and sometimes skin – can be fatal if not treated quickly but antibiotics and other medicines are available.

Some public health experts raised concerns about the spread of the disease as migrants were moved to hotels.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We take both the welfare of those in our care and our wider public health responsibilities extremely seriously. As such, we continue to work closely with the NHS and UK Health Security Agency to support individuals affected and limit transmission of diphtheria.

“UKHSA has previously indicated that cases are most likely to have become infected before they arrived in the UK.

“We are offering diphtheria vaccinations to people at Manston, which has 24/7 health facilities and trained medical staff.”

