Protesters gather at hotel after asylum seekers told of move to Napier Barracks

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 5.01pm Updated: December 20 2022, 9.35pm
Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks (PA)

Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks.

Dozens of people congregated outside the north London hotel on Tuesday afternoon, carrying banners saying “Refugees welcome here”.

Seven asylum seekers living in the hotel got a letter on Monday telling them they will “shortly be moved to an alternative accommodation setting”, it is understood.

One of the letters, seen by the PA news agency, estimates the person addressed will be at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for between 60 and 90 days.

Protesters gathered outside a hotel in north London on Tuesday
Protesters gathered outside a hotel in north London on Tuesday afternoon (Anthony Robinson/PA)

Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to stop using hotels for migrants and start using alternative sites like disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military sites.

Local Labour MP Catherine West, who represents Hornsey and Wood Green, said she has written to the immigration minister asking for any moves to be put on hold, saying the notices have “understandably caused huge distress”.

In a statement, she said: “This is a shameful way to treat vulnerable people just days before Christmas.

“People have come here seeking sanctuary and are being supported by local health services, charities, faith groups and the council.

“To strip them away from this support without any warning or assessment of their needs is cruel and has caused huge anxiety for people who have already suffered unimaginable traumas.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Office continues to provide safe accommodation for destitute asylum seekers who need it as we work to end the use of hotels which are costing UK taxpayers almost £6million a day.

“Our accommodation contractor at Napier provide full-board accommodation which is safe, comfortable and meets our standards of service.

“Individuals housed in our accommodation may be moved to other locations in line with the Allocation of Accommodation guidance. No one will be moved if deemed unsafe for them.”

