Tory MP reads out AI-generated speech in Commons ‘first’

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 5.33pm Updated: December 20 2022, 6.37pm
ChatGPT is an AI or artificial intelligence programme (Alamy/PA)
ChatGPT is an AI or artificial intelligence programme (Alamy/PA)

A Conservative MP has read out a parliamentary speech generated by artificial intelligence (AI) as he called for a regulator for algorithms.

Luke Evans, the MP for Bosworth, told the Commons: “I think this may be a first” as he shared a speech compiled by AI programme which had been given the command to write a Churchillian speech on the state of the UK over the last 12 months.

Intervening, Labour’s Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West) asked: “Did he write that himself or was it written by artificial intelligence?”

Dr Evans replied: “(He) has generally pointed out exactly the point that I’m alluding to, for this speech would have been one you may well have heard in a House but it was actually put together by ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) an artificial intelligence run by OpenAI.”

Speaking on the issue on the final day before MPs adjourn for Christmas, he added: “This year there has been a seismic change in the way in which AI can be used.

“Now AI and algorithms are going to have huge impacts on the labour market, diagnosis, tools, education, society and it needs a far wider debate than today.”

Dr Evans added: “But I think we’re missing a trick here because I believe there should be a regulator for algorithms and artificial intelligence to run concurrently and in synergy with the technology that we’re developing.”

He finished his speech with an AI-generated rhyming Christmas poem about the Houses of Parliament, including a mention of the Speaker.

Mr Brennan later said a large chunk of his speech was also written using an AI programme.

He joked: “I think in this instance we are all going to have to face up to the fact that we may not be the first members who have used AI to deliver speeches.

“Someone might have done it already and not fessed up to the House. So let’s bear that in mind for a moment… because in reality this technology is with us now and is very real and it has very many positive potential implications.”

Responding to Dr Evans’ poem, the Cardiff West MP added: “The one bit of relief I did have in hearing his speech was the poem that came at the end was not exactly William Wordsworth, but this technology will clearly get better as it develops and it is developing very rapidly.

“Let’s make sure we don’t allow ourselves to all become slaves to the algorithm.”

